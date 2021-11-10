https://ria.ru/20211110/dozhd-1758461267.html

Muscovites warned about freezing rain

Muscovites were warned of freezing rain – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

Muscovites warned about freezing rain

Freezing rain is expected next night, it may affect certain areas of the south-west and north-west of Moscow, and by midnight in Moscow it will snow, intensify … RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

2021-11-10T19: 12

2021-11-10T19: 12

2021-11-10T20: 51

society

Moscow

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Evgeny Tishkovets

weather

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148122/75/1481227592_0:181:2999:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_99d50f849596767e40308f7a447c8365.jpg

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Freezing rain is expected next night, it can affect certain areas of the south-west and north-west of Moscow, and by midnight in Moscow it will snow, the wind will intensify, a blizzard with a short-term deterioration in visibility is possible, leading employee of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets told RIA Novosti “On the coming night, a warm atmospheric front associated with the North Atlantic cyclone will pass through the capital region, which will cause moderate snowfall in Moscow by midnight, the wind will intensify, and a blizzard will whirl with a short-term deterioration of visibility up to several kilometers. At the same time, the atmosphere will” turn over on its feet. on the head. “At a time when the air near the ground has time to cool down to zero – minus two, then at an altitude, in a layer of one to two kilometers, a” lens “of heat with an air temperature of up to plus one or three will be formed,” Tishkovets said He noted that in such a situation, precipitation of the solid phase will gradually begin to turn into supercooled rain, which, in contact with a cold surface, will instantly freeze and cover objects with a thin crust of ice. “A small zone of freezing rain will move from west to east and at 00:00 will hook the east of the Smolensk region (Gagarinsky district), at 02:00 it will cover the west, north-west and north of the Moscow region (Ruza, Istra , Solnechnogorsk, Klin, Odintsovo, Dmitrov, Dolgoprudny), and at three to four o’clock in the morning it can catch certain areas of the south-west and north-west of Moscow, where ice pellets will fall out together with supercooled precipitation. The occurrence of ice is most likely on overpasses, bridges, overpasses, ramps and ascents, so car owners should pay special attention to traffic on them at night, “said the forecaster.

https://ria.ru/20211110/zima-1758336293.html

https://ria.ru/20211110/pogoda-1758361196.html

Moscow

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148122/75/1481227592_135-0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c95b2231709f77cebdde926c280f7a3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, moscow region (moscow region), evgeny tishkovets, weather, russia