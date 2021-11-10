Muscovites were warned about rain and snow on Thursday night :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Sergey Vedyashkin / AGN “Moscow”



On the evening of November 10, it will snow and rain in Moscow, with the wind speed reaching 15 m / s. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the capital’s urban economy complex.

The air temperature in the period from 21:00 to 9:00 will range from minus 1 to plus 1 degrees, while the height of the snow cover can reach 1 cm.Such weather conditions can lead to icy conditions, the authorities noted and promised that they would conduct deicing there where necessary.

Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, also said on Instagram that Moscow will be covered with freezing rain on the night of November 10-11. According to him, precipitation will pass from west to east of Moscow. At midnight, freezing rain can be seen in the Gagarin district. By 2:00 it will be observed in the Moscow region Ruza, Istra, Solnechnogorsk, Klin, Odintsovo, Dmitrov and Dolgoprudny. However, at 3: 00–4: 00 am, the “ice croup” may return to the south-west and north-west of Moscow.

Cold precipitation is due to the fact that a warm atmospheric front, caused by a North Atlantic cyclone, entered the city, the forecaster explained. When the snow starts in Moscow and the wind intensifies, the air temperature near the ground will drop to minus 2 degrees. In this case, a “heat lens” with a temperature from plus 1 to plus 3 degrees will appear at the height.