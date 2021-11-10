NASA postpones the landing of astronauts on the moon until 2025

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration has postponed the lunar mission, which plans to land astronauts on the surface of an Earth satellite, to 2025. This was announced to reporters by the head of NASA Bill Nelson, reports Reuters.

Experts, he said, will not technically have time to prepare for the landing of astronauts on the moon in 2024. Previously, such a goal was set by the Donald Trump administration.

Not only the landing of astronauts on the moon is shifting, but also other stages of the Artemis program, Nelson said. In particular, the flight of the Earth satellite by a ship without a crew, which was previously planned to be carried out in 2021, was postponed to the spring of 2022, and the flight of the Orion spacecraft with a crew on board around the Moon was postponed from 2023 to the spring of 2024. The delay, according to the director of the US space agency, was caused, among other things, by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as by a lawsuit in which Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin company challenged a contract for the development of a lunar lander, which was issued to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The trials in court, Nelson said, have lost nearly seven months that could have been spent preparing the mission.

Artemis is a US government-funded NASA manned space program to send humans to the moon. The project will involve American private companies, the European Space Agency, Japan, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg and Ukraine.

At the same time, NASA has repeatedly emphasized that they consider one of the main tasks to get ahead of China, whose lunar program is considered as the most competitive. China, which is actively developing its space program, previously landed a research vehicle on the surface of Mars and sent probes to the moon.