Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepieu visited the Blue Mountains National Park in Australia: rare photos

Natalie Portman rarely gets into the lenses of the paparazzi – both alone and with her family, and just as rarely posts something personal on her Instagram page. Nevertheless, more than 7 million people have subscribed to it, and a few hours ago Natalie nevertheless pleased them with a family shot with her husband Benjamin Millepier. The actress shared her photo impressions of her visit to the Blue Mountains National Park, which is located in New South Wales in Australia.

The most beloved person with whom you want to explore the Blue Mountains … – Natalie signed the picture.

As you know, the couple lives alternately in France and America, but a trip to a distant mainland is by no means a vacation, as one might think. Natalie and Benjamin have been in Australia for several months now, filming Thor: Love and Thunder, where Portman plays one of the main roles. Work on the painting is underway in Sydney, but apparently there was a break in the schedule, so the couple decided to go to the nearby national park. Natalie and Benjamin stayed, judging by the tag, at the One & Only Wolgan Valley resort.

We will remind, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepier began to meet during the filming of the film “Black Swan”, in which she played the main role, and he was the choreographer and director. In December 2010, representatives of the couple reported that Portman and Millepieu were engaged. Already on June 4, 2011, their first-born son was born Aleph Portman-Millepieu, and a year later the young parents got married. Daughter Amalia was born to the couple on February 22, 2017.

In an interview with the press, the actress rarely talks about her children or her spouse. But in a conversation with a representative of the Russian HELLO! in 2018, she told how Benjamin prepared her for filming in the film Vox Lux, in which she again – after “Black Swan” – had to dance on the screen: