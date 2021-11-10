https://ria.ru/20211109/nebenzya-1758305664.html

Nebenzya accused the Estonian Foreign Minister of “defaming Belarus”

2021-11-09T20: 02

UN, November 9 – RIA Novosti. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called “defamation of Belarus” and “shifting from a sore head to a healthy one” Tallinn’s statements that Minsk contributed to the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said at a UN Security Council meeting that over the past few days, thousands of migrants from third countries have gathered “with the help of the Belarusian authorities along the Polish border, some of them tried to break through the border fence.” According to her, we are talking about “using people for political purposes, with the aim of destabilizing neighboring countries.” Our Estonian colleague did not find anything better how to use the UN Security Council rostrum for another, not the first time, defamation of Belarus. Let me remind you that refugees who are on the border with Poland and Lithuania are striving for Europe. They do not seek to stay in Belarus, “Nebenzya said.” So who is creating the crisis by building barbed wire fences and pulling the military to the border en masse? You are often reminded of your full respect for the principles of international humanitarian law. And when the time comes to observe them, you shift the responsibility to others, “he added. Nebenzya asked the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry if she believes that Minsk’s” failed “policy in the Middle East is to blame for the appearance of refugees from Syria on the border with Poland and Lithuania. “When the same thing happened at the border of other EU countries or refugees came from other countries to the EU, you spoke quite differently. Now threaten with sanctions. To whom? For what? For not wanting to accept refugees who seek you in the European Union? There is no need to constantly shift responsibility from a sore head to a healthy one, “the permanent representative emphasized. On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees from the countries of East and Africa went to the border of Belarus with Poland. with Poland remains extremely tense: more than 2,000 refugees, including a significant number of women and children, have stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border. The number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk denies all accusations. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in border guarding. President of Belarus Alexander Lukash Yenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

