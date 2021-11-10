New Videos of Violence Against Prisoners in Saratov Prison Hospital Published

Human rights project Gulagu.net published new videos of torture and violence in the prison tuberculosis hospital No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov region. On recordings distributed in Youtube (18+), there are at least nine episodes of violence against prisoners that took place in 2015-2020.

The footage shows how people are raped, forced to say to the camera that “they are nobody.” In addition, various items were used.

“We are continuing our independent investigation against the conveyor belt of torture in the institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service. Today we present evidence of the commission of more than 10 grave violent crimes and more than 10 malfeasance by officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region, as a result of which people were subjected to torture and humiliation. On the instructions of high-ranking officials of the UFSIN and UFSB (department “M”), kapo-sadists subjected unwanted torture and torture for refusing to cooperate / snitching, “the report says. website project.

What is known about rapists …

Human rights defenders also list the names of the alleged rapists. “Torture and rape of capo Sergei Ananiev, Radik Gimadeev, Sergei Linkevich, Krainovs Alexander and Dmitry, Vitaly Yanin, Viktor Sheyanov and Pyotr Zotkin were filmed on official video recorders, which were given to them in the Security Department of OTB-1 – a prison hospital in which the sadists were officially employed as orderlies and caretakers as an operational cover and legend of these confidential and secret agents of the Main Operations Directorate of the FSIN, the operational management of the FSIN and the “M” Department of the FSB for the Saratov Region, “the publication says.

On the instructions of the curators, the kapos allegedly raped and tortured Russians, Chechens, Dagestanis, Georgians, Azerbaijanis and representatives of other peoples inhabiting the Russian Federation.

“The video with the facts of the rape of the capo was transferred on video recorders to the management of OTB-1, after which the head of OTB-1 Pavel Gatsenko forwarded these files with the seal“ Secret ”to the Federal Penitentiary Service and the FSB with a report on the conducted“ special action ”to“ discredit the development object ”, after what the FSIN and FSB operatives either recruited the raped and used them as undercover agents / confidential, or humiliated them among the prisoners, disclosing the fact of rape and thereby humiliating the person to the lowest social status according to the Gulag intra-prison hierarchy (the so-called “lowered”) “, – human rights activists note.

… and curators

In addition, Gulagu.net claims that the prisoners mocked other people, allegedly under the supervision of the head of department “M” of the regional department of the FSB Damir Yambayev, deputy head of the department of own security of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region, Yuri Vdovin, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Anton Efarkin, and Head of the GOU FSIN Yevgeny Gnedov – the latter, according to the portal, coordinated all his actions with the first deputy director of the FSIN of Russia Anatoly Rudym.

The founder of the project, Vladimir Osechkin, previously said that in total, the archive contains more than 40 GB of videos confirming the facts of torture in correctional institutions. The first videos, filmed in several regions, were circulated at the beginning of October. This information was given to human rights defenders by a former prisoner Sergei Savelyev, who worked as an administrator of CCTV cameras in a Saratov hospital. The Russian Interior Ministry is now looking for him in the case of illegal access to computer information. On October 28, the court arrested Savelyev in absentia for two months.

Reporters Without Borders issued a communiqué calling for Saveliev to be granted political asylum and international protection, as well as demanding an end to the persecution of the “torture conveyor whistleblower.”

Checking materials

The project site also reportedthat on November 10, 38 high-ranking officials of the central office of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, the head of the commission, Chief Inspector of the Penitentiary System, Colonel Alexander Zubov, will arrive at the FSIN in the Saratov region, “who is already under strong pressure from the” M “Department of the FSB of Russia and the Main Operational Directorate of the FSIN for the purpose of falsification materials of verification and concealment of the scale of the torture conveyor and the involvement of generals of the FSIN and FSB in organizing the torture conveyor and the use of torture in the operational work of the FSIN / FSB. ” “We call on Alexander Sergeevich and all employees from this high commission not to participate in falsification and underestimation of the number of crimes committed in the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov Region under Art. 210, 117, 132, 285, 286, 293, 302, 303 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, ”the text says.

“It is obvious that an organized criminal community has been operating in the services of the FSIN and FSB for a long period of more than 10 years. testimony, cooperation and work as undercover agents.

This is the most massive crime in which high-ranking officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the FSB are involved, ”the authors of the investigation say.

They also announced that similar videos “from other torture regions” would be published in December. “We will both prove and show the systemic nature of these very tortures and inhuman intra-chamber developments. It’s time to finish, ”concluded Osechkin.

Later on Wednesday, the situation was commented on by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. According to him, information about new videos of torture in colonies will be considered – “checks are underway, but it is too early to talk about their results.”

In turn, the department of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov region fired 18 employees after checking reports of torture of prisoners.

“The central apparatus of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia and the leadership of the territorial body are taking exceptional measures to identify and establish all the facts that took place. To date, five criminal cases have been initiated, 18 employees have been dismissed from service for negative reasons, 11 people have been brought to the strictest disciplinary liability, ”the acting director said. head of department Anton Efarkin on the air of the TV channel “GTRK-Saratov”… He added that the investigating authorities are investigating the situation.

Chronology of the scandal

After the publication of the first “batch” of video materials on October 5, the Federal Penitentiary Service began checking information about torture. The director of the service, Alexander Kalashnikov, sent a group of employees of the central office to the Saratov region.

The situation was also taken under control by the Public Monitoring Commission. The Prosecutor General’s Office also organized the check.

In the evening of the same day, the Saratov Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article on violent acts of a sexual nature committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

On October 6, investigators opened four more criminal cases on the facts of the use of violence against four convicts in the prison hospital. On the same day, Kalashnikov fired four officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region. Pavel Gatsenko, head of the FKU “OTB-1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Saratov Region”, Sergei Salov, deputy chief for security and operational work, Anton Bochkov, head of the operational department, and Sergei Maltsev, head of the security department, lost their jobs. The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the region, Aleksey Fedotov, wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will.

The UK clarified that three more criminal cases are being investigated on four episodes of sexual violence against four prisoners from January 2020 to May 2021 on the territory of the hospital. Cases of violence will be investigated by the central office of the Investigative Committee.

Later it became known that more than 400 prisoners reported violence against them in the Saratov colony.

On October 14, the former ombudsman for human rights in the Saratov region, the ex-head of the Public Chamber of the region, Alexander Lando, published an open letter, in which he called on the regional prosecutor Sergei Filipenko to resign without waiting for a “command from above”.

“The fact is that with your arrival the concept of prosecutorial supervision of the investigation has changed. Now the main message for the investigators was not the obligation to establish the truth in the case, but to prove at all costs the guilt of the accused. This approach leads to the fact that in the absence of a proper evidence base, it is necessary to admit the guilt of the person prosecuted. From here, the prosecutor’s office and the investigating authorities most often go to court with a petition to choose a preventive measure – detention.

In conditions of a pre-trial detention center and a prison hospital, it is easier to “beat out” a confession. Image losses are incurred not only by the Saratov region, but also by our country as a whole, ”the text says.