Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the stars of the sitcom “I Love Lucy” in the trailer for the tape “Being Ricardo”

The film tells the story of comedian Lucille Ball, the star of the sitcom “I Love Lucy”, and her difficult relationship with her husband Desi Arnas amid accusations of fraud and suspicions of links with the Communists.

A trailer for the movie “Being Ricardo”, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, has appeared on the network. The film was directed by Hollywood screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (Trial of the Chicago Seven, The Big Game) and will be released on Prime Video on December 21st.

Kidman will play Ball, and Bardem will play her husband. In addition to them, Nina Arianda and J.K.Simmons starred in the film. They played the roles of Vivian Vance and William Frawley, other famous actors from the 1950s and 1960s. The cast also includes Jake Lacey, Alia Shaukat and Tony Hale.

“Sorkin captured the essence of that time in their lives so well. He captured the heart of my mother, my father, their relationship. And Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul. She got into her head. She very deeply delved into her role, it can be seen. And I believed everything she said. Javier Bardem, he really doesn’t look like my father. But he has everything that dad had. His wit, his charm, his dimples, his musicality, his strength and tenacity, ”said Lucy Arnas, daughter of Ball and Arnas.