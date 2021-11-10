Nicole Kidman revealed details of her divorce from Tom Cruise | News | News

Actress Nicole Kidman told some of the details of her marriage and divorce from her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise. This was reported on September 21 by Fox News.

Kidman and Cruise met on the set of Days of Thunder. The actors got married six months after the film’s release in 1990 and stayed together for over 10 years before breaking up in 2001.

“I think I suggested it. I may have become a little more anxious, but I always try to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live this way in this world, ”said the Hollywood actress.

Kidman noted that this breakup experience left her heart open when she finally met her current husband, country singer Keith Urban.

“My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How is your heart?’ And I said, “Open,” Kidman said.

Earlier, on May 11, it was reported that Tom Cruise returned his Golden Globe awards, which are awarded by the Association of Foreign Journalists. He was outraged by the lack of diversity in the jury of representatives of the American society.

The actor won the Golden Globe three times in his career: in 1990 for his role in the film Born on the Fourth of July, in 1997 for his role in the film Jerry Maguire, and in 2000, Cruise won the award as the best supporting actor in the film “Magnolia”.