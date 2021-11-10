Nvidia Announces Omniverse Avatar Platform for Creating Interactive AI Avatars

At GPU Technology Conference 2021, among other new products, Nvidia announced the Omniverse Avatar technology platform for creating interactive AI avatars. The platform brings together the company’s developments in the field of speech AI, computer vision, natural language recognition, recommendation engines and modeling technologies.

The avatars created on the platform are ray-traced 3D interactive characters who can see, hear, talk about a variety of topics and understand oral intentions and commands.

The potential use of avatars is extremely wide, as they are easily customizable for almost any industry. It can help with the daily interactions with customers: restaurant orders, banking transactions, online shopping, making personal appointments, reservations, and so on.

“This is the era of intelligent virtual assistants,” said Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. – Omniverse Avatar combines 3D graphics, simulation and artificial intelligence technologies to create the most complex real-time applications. The use cases for virtual assistants are incredible and far into the future. ”

Omniverse Avatar is part of Nvidia Omniverse, a 3D simulation and collaboration platform for the virtual world. Omniverse is currently in open beta with over 70,000 users. In his talk, Huang shared various Omniverse Avatar examples: Project Tokkio for customer support, Drive Concierge for intelligent services in vehicles, and Project Maxine for video conferencing.