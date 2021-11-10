Oprah Winfrey removed scandalous interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from YouTube

The famous interview between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was a real sensation in the spring of 2021, because it was the first frank conversation of the British royal representatives since the abdication of duties in 2020. There, the couple talked about the excessive attention of the press to them, strictness in the royal family, racism and thoughts of suicide in Megan. The conversation had such a resonance that it was even nominated for an Emmy in July 2021.

True, the British media and experts counted dozens of facts of lies or distorted information in the words of the royal couple, because of which the interview was criticized.

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Meghan Markle / Photo Getty Images

Oprah deleted interview with Meghan Markle

The disappearance of the video from Winfrey’s YouTube became known the day before. The woman released it in collaboration with CBS on March 8th. The media suspect that the reason for such an unexpected decision could be a quarrel between her and the dukes, as well as a feeling of guilt that exactly a month after the premiere of the video, Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, died, and now Queen Elizabeth II’s health has suddenly deteriorated.

According to journalists, Oprah Winfrey was very upset, because she did not expect that she would regret this collaboration.

As soon as those headlines started coming out, and Oprah found out that they were either exaggerating or outright lied to her, she became angry. This dealt a serious blow to Oprah’s reputation as one of America’s most skilled interviewers, and even now, almost eight months later, she hasn’t quite recovered.

– say insiders in the News Break tabloid.

By the way, Oprah Winfrey spoke for the first time about the scandalous interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

And after Markle visited a school in Harlem in elite clothes for 20 thousand dollars, where children of poor Americans study, Oprah allegedly completely stopped communicating with her.

“The American audience is beginning to understand that Harry and Meghan are not quite practicing what they constantly preach, and people are beginning to resist them. Oprah knows that she needs to distance herself from them for her good,” the publication writes.