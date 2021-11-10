https://ria.ru/20211110/patrushev-1758331789.html

Patrushev spoke about international successes in Afghanistan

Patrushev spoke about international successes in Afghanistan

Patrushev spoke about international successes in Afghanistan

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev noted the activation of international and regional players in the Afghan sector and the creation of new … RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

NEW DELHI, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev noted the activation of international and regional players in the Afghan sector and the creation of new formats. The Delhi Dialogue on Regional Security in Afghanistan is being held in New Delhi on Tuesday, and national security advisers are participating in it. The meeting is attended by representatives of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. He noted that “these dialogue mechanisms should not duplicate each other’s work, but organically complement it.” potential, Patrushev said. “We believe that the mechanism of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan retains its significant potential, which allows us to coordinate efforts to promote an Afghan settlement, taking into account the new political conditions in this country. I would like to note with satisfaction that the delegations of all the countries present today are 20 October took part in the third meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan, which confirmed its effectiveness due to the wide representation of interested parties, “Patrushev said. He added that” a good foundation was laid in Moscow to determine the positions of our countries regarding the development of dialogue with the Taliban, as well as for the practical coordination of the efforts of all interested countries in the region. “In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the government forces of Afghanistan, entered Kabul on August 15, and the next day declared that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban. * * The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

