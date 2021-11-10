Pattinson, Radcliffe and Other Actors Who Are Infuriated by Their Own Roles – Stars

We can adore one of the actors in one of the roles, hang posters with the character in the house and watch the film every weekend. At the same time, the actors themselves often hate their roles, which have brought them incredible success. We will talk about those who change the channel when they see themselves on the screen.

Robert Pattison

Pattinson’s name thundered in 2008, when the first part of the cult saga “Twilight” was released. Robert and Kristen became the main actors of that year, young girls just dreamed of meeting a handsome man from a popular film, and at that moment the actor even liked it. However, after some time, Robert began to feel weary that people did not talk about his other roles, invariably remembering his Edward Cullen. The actor did his best to find a role that could distract the audience from his vampire hero, and by the way, he succeeded. Today, the actor has dozens of notable roles, and most no longer associate Pattinson with Edward, which the artist is immensely happy about.

Daniel Radcliffe

The role that brought Daniel to world fame is not so pleasing to the actor right now. The artist often admits that he does not like all parts of “Harry Potter”. For example, one of the latest films about the wizard boy, Radcliffe, can be said to be despised. The actor himself says that in some episodes he is too monotonous and boring on the screen, he did not manage to play the way he would like. At the same time, Radcliffe also has his own preferences – the fifth part of “Harry Potter” is the actor’s favorite film with his participation. Daniel has repeatedly noted that it is in him that he sees his progress as an actor.

Halle Berry

Many people know Holly precisely for her role as Catwoman, but the actress herself is not too happy that she agreed to act in general. The actress stated that her costume was too funny and caricatured, although Michelle Pfeiffer did it. Over time, the artist’s dislike for her character has intensified, and critics are in solidarity with her, presenting the actress with the Golden Raspberry Award for this role.

Kate Winslet

The cult film “Titanic” has long been included in the golden fund of cinematography. At the same time, the performer of the main role, Kate Winslet, does not think that her role in this film is anything special. The actress is outraged by her own acting in the film. Watching the film years later, Winslet gets upset every time she asks herself – why does she behave anyway in a certain frame? But here critics disagree with her, considering this role one of the best in the artist’s career.