PayPal shares fell 11% after deteriorating forecasts for 2021 :: News :: RBC Investments

The company released its third quarter financials, where it lowered its revenue and payment forecasts. Stocks Reacted With Strongest Drop Since March 2020

Photo: RBC Investments



PayPal stock has experienced one of the worst days in the stock market in 20 months. At the end of Tuesday, November 9, quotes fell by 10.5%, to $ 205.42 per share, and the company’s capitalization fell by more than $ 28 billion. pandemic sales in March 2020.

On the postmarket, shares continued to decline, but much weaker: quotations lost 0.55% to $ 204.3 per share.

Such a sharp drop in the market value of PayPal was caused by the results of the payment system for the third quarter of 2021. Investors were initially positive about the earnings as the company announced a partnership between its payment app Venmo and Amazon. Starting next year, PayPal users will be able to shop on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app using their Venmo accounts.

Amazon customers will be able to pay with PayPal wallet



Thus, PayPal has a major new customer that can make up for the loss of eBay. EBay previously announced that it would gradually withdraw from the company’s platform.

However, within a few minutes the growth of quotations was replaced by a fall. In quarterly reports, PayPal said transaction volume on eBay marketplaces dropped 45% in the last quarter and now accounts for less than 4% of its revenue.

In addition, the company lowered its forecast for the volume of online payments for the current year from 33-35% to 33-34%. The company’s revenue growth expectations dropped from 20% to 18%. PayPal attributed the change in expectations to supply chain problems that will lead to lower sales during the holidays, a decrease in the number of trips for users of the service and eBay’s transition to its own platform.

PayPal results for Q3 2021: revenue – $ 6.18 billion (+ 13% compared to the same period last year);

net profit – $ 1.09 billion (+ 6%);

earnings per share – $ 0.92 against $ 0.86 a year earlier and $ 1 in the second quarter;

operating margin – 16.9% versus 17.9% a year earlier.