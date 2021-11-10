PayPal’s report disappoints investors. What are the prospects

PayPal published its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. On Monday, November 9, the shares reacted with a decline: in the main session, the growth was 1.6%, and on the postmarket, the shares fell 5%, to $ 217.9.

The main thing

– Results were mixed, revenue did not reach consensus forecastsand the profit was better

– The company gave a conservative weak forecast

– A partnership with Amazon was announced

Key financial indicators

– Revenue – $ 6.18 billion (+ 13% YoY), which is below analysts’ forecasts – $ 6.23 billion

– Operating income: $ 1.04 billion (+ 7% YoY)

– Net income: $ 1.08 billion (+ 6.5% YoY)

– Adjusted EPS was $ 1.11, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates of $ 1.07

The total volume of processed payments from customers grew by 26% to $ 310 billion. Analysts predicted that the total volume of payments will be $ 312.7 billion. PayPal said that in the third quarter it added 13.3 million new active accounts worldwide. As of September 30, the company had 416 million active accounts.

We fall on forecasts

Investors reacted negatively to the report due to a weak outlook. In the IV quarter, PayPal expects revenue to be $ 6.85-6.95 billion, and adjusted EPS – $ 1.12. Both forecasts are below Wall Street’s expectations, with analysts modeling revenues of $ 7.24 billion and adjusted EPS of $ 1.28.

New partner

PayPal has announced that its Venmo payment app will partner with Amazon. Starting next year, Amazon customers will be able to use the app as a new payment method. The deal comes when eBay is abandoning PayPal – that is, the company has lost a large customer and is looking for a replacement.

PayPal said transaction volume on eBay marketplaces dropped 45% in the last quarter and now accounts for less than 4% of its revenue. PayPal Venmo is growing rapidly, with payments jumping 36% year over year to $ 60 billion in the third quarter.

“The Amazon deal is clearly a very important step in our efforts to monetize Venmo,” said PayPal CEO Dan Shulman. “This marks the start of an exciting journey with Amazon, now that we are no longer contracted under an operating agreement with eBay.”

Technical picture

Stock PayPal since the beginning of the year, they were in the sideways of a wide range of $ 225-310 and yesterday they were able to break through the lower border. Day RSI entered the oversold area, where the weekly indicator is also heading. On the daily chart, the EMA crosses the EMA200 from top to bottom – the golden crossover is a signal for a possible violent movement, in our case a downward movement.

At the start, the signal is false, and the stocks are now oversold, which gives them the opportunity to go sideways without a more serious plunge. A worsening of the situation can be indicated by a descent under $ 210, then the benchmarks will drop below $ 200.

For the minimum stabilization of the shares, it will be necessary to return above $ 227, that is, to the previous sideways frame. In this case, the road to $ 240 and higher will open. The new growth phase will require new drivers.

Is it worth investing in PayPal

The company has given a very conservative outlook for the holiday quarter. In addition, it could be tainted by the removal of stimulus payments in the US and ongoing supply chain problems, hitting PayPal’s revenue.

At a short distance, the outlook on the stock is neutral. From the technical point of view, the transition to the sideways direction does not look as bad as the continuation of the decline. In such an environment, it is better to wait and choose a more suitable moment to enter the position. The long-term view remains moderately positive.

According to the WSJ, 25 out of 35 analysts’ recommendations are to buy, 4 to hold and only 2 to sell. Target “,” text “:” Target – the target level of the investment house for shares; usually for 12 months. “}”> Targets range in the range of $ 200-380, and the average is $ 322.2.

BCS World of investments