People magazine named the sexiest man of 2021. And this is not Ryan Gosling – Society – St Petersburg News

On November 10, People magazine announced the results of the Sexiest Man annual contest. This time, the title holder was the 52-year-old American actor Paul Rudd, best known in the Ant-Man movie in the Marvel films.

The actor himself admitted that he is not used to the new title, he perceives it with difficulty. According to Rudd, more often he was told that he was kind, hardworking.

“Now I hope to be finally invited to one of those sexy dinners with Clooney, Pitt and B. Jordan,” the actor jokes. All of these actors have also received titles from the magazine in the past.

The first person to whom he informed about the publication’s decision was Rudd’s wife.

“She was stunned. But, you know, after a giggle and some shock, she said, “Oh, they got it.” It was very nice, ”said the actor.

Paul Rudd began his acting career in the 90s, then the audience saw him in the films “Romeo + Juliet” with DiCaprio in the title role, “Night Parcel”. In 2000, he starred in the acclaimed “The Great Gatsby”. Fans of the American sitcom Friends know him as Phoebe’s boyfriend in recent seasons. But the most popular actor brought the role of Ant-Man in the film of the same name and subsequent Marvel projects.