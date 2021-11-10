Peskov answered the question about compulsory vaccination in Russia

The decision on compulsory vaccination against coronavirus at the federal level has not yet been made. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov.

A journalist asked Peskov about the introduction of compulsory vaccination in the country during a press call. “No decisions on this matter have been made at the federal level so far,” the Kremlin spokesman replied.

Earlier, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, spoke out in favor of mandatory vaccination. The idea was also supported by the chairman of the Federation Council committee on constitutional legislation, Andrei Klishas. The head of state himself said that making vaccination against a new coronavirus infection mandatory is wrong.

In May 2021, a bill was introduced to the State Duma to include vaccination against coronavirus in the national vaccination calendar. The document was adopted in the first reading, but it was withdrawn from further consideration and so far the deputies have not returned to it.