Peskov responded to statements about Russia's involvement in the migration crisis

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the statement of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who considers Russia to be involved in the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. This is an absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable statement, “Peskov said. He noted that the situation with the refugees is indeed extremely difficult, and the tendency towards an increase in tension cannot but worry the Kremlin. “This is an impending humanitarian catastrophe amid the reluctance of fellow Europeans to demonstrate commitment to their European values,” the spokesman said. According to him, the Europeans demonstrated this commitment to refugees from different countries and spoke of the highest ideals of humanism, but “this time They have no such desire. “But the main thing in this situation is the fate of several thousand absolutely defenseless people, concluded Peskov. In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have announced an increase in the number of illegal immigrants on the border with Belarus and accuse Minsk of creating a migration crisis. This week, the situation has become seriously complicated: more than two thousand refugees have accumulated in front of the Polish barriers, mainly from the Middle East and North Africa, who are trying to enter Poland. They explain to the Polish security forces that they left their countries because of the danger to their lives, but they do not let them in and periodically use tear gas. In Warsaw, what is happening was called the largest attempt in Polish history to enter the territory of the state by force. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko noted that due to Western sanctions, the republic has “neither the money nor the strength” to restrain the flow of people. Minsk rejects all accusations of creating a migration crisis.

Thousands of migrants try to break through the Belarusian-Polish border Several thousand illegal migrants from the Middle East and North Africa in Belarus, including women and children, have set up camp near the Polish border. Refugees are trying to break through from here to the EU countries. Repeatedly people tried to get over the barbed wire. In response, the armed Poles use tear gas. The number of arriving migrants has been growing in recent days. The situation is aggravated, in connection with which Lithuania intends to help Poland. She announced a state of emergency along the entire border, which will last one month. 2021-11-10T13: 03 true PT2M31S

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-10T13: 03 true PT1M21S

