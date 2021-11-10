Polish border guards detained a Russian for helping illegal migrants on the border with Belarus

Polish border guards detained a Russian, as well as two citizens of Sweden and Lithuania for helping illegal migrants trying to get to Poland from Belarus. About it informs Border Guard Service of Poland.

The department recorded 599 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland. Nine citizens of Lebanon, Iraq and Syria were detained. The Border Service added that hundreds of attempts to illegally cross the border are suppressed every day.

There are about 15 thousand soldiers on the Polish border, reported on Twitter, the head of the country’s Defense Ministry, Mariushch Blashchak.

Earlier on November 10, Polish border guards reported that two groups of migrants broke through the fence and entered Poland. All of them were detained and returned to the border.

The migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border escalated on November 8, when a large column of refugees moved towards Poland and tried to break through the barbed wire fence. The Polish authorities announced the “largest attempt” to force an invasion of the country and blamed the presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko for what was happening.

Lukashenko, in turn, blamed the incident on the Polish side, explaining the actions of the migrants by the indifference of the Polish authorities and the brutality of the security forces.

The Polish government reported that there are more than 10 thousand migrants in Belarus who are ready to try to cross the border, and 3-4 thousand people are directly near the border.