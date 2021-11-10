Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence showed the most fashionable dress of the fall

The actress, expecting her first child, demonstrated that pregnancy is not an obstacle to looking stylish.

31-year-old American actress Jennifer Lawrence, who married Cook Maroney two years ago, was seen walking with her husband in Manhattan in New York with a noticeably rounded belly, writes the Daily Mail.

The actress appeared on the street in a stylish autumn look. She was wearing a ribbed knit midi dress in the popular blue this season, over which she wore a charcoal double-breasted coat. She complemented her outfit with white boots, a dark brown handbag and sunglasses.

Jennifer and Cook, art gallery director, together since 2018. In October 2019, they got married in Rhode Island.

The actress’s pregnancy was first talked about last month when she was spotted on the street in a floral jumpsuit and a rounded belly. Then a source close to the spouses confirmed to the press that they were expecting their first child.

After the failure of the movie “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” Lawrence barely appeared on the screens. Her first film in two years, the black comedy Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay, is out on December 10 and will be available to Netflix subscribers from December 24.

Her partner in the painting was Leonardo DiCaprio. They play a pair of astronomers who learn that a comet approaching Earth is likely to collide with the planet, destroying all life. But the current political climate means that everyone in power has no interest in trying to stop the destruction, so the two scientists are embarking on their own media tour to try to convince the world’s citizens to stop the apocalypse.

The comedy also stars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and others.

We will remind, last year a fan-stalker broke into the house of Jennifer Lawrence. She entered through the front door and managed to cross several rooms before being stopped. She explained to the police that she wanted to “meet and get to know Jennifer.”

