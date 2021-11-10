Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview disappeared from Oprah Winfrey’s YouTube channel

At the moment, Winfrey has not commented on why this video disappeared from her channel.
Portal Thegoaspotlight.com notes that Winfrey deleted the interview due to fears that it was the reason for the deteriorating health of Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
“The removal of content so important for the media resource raises doubts and gives rise to various rumors and guesses. There is an assumption that Oprah Winfrey removed the video because of the poor health of Elizabeth II: after the interview, the Queen’s health deteriorated,” the article says.
In an interview with journalist Meghan Mark and Prince Harry talked about what made them abandon royal duties when in fact they got married and how representatives of the royal palace feared that their firstborn would be born with a “too dark” skin color, since the mother of the Duchess of Sussex is African American.
After the interview, the leader of the UK Labor Party, Kir Starmer, called on Buckingham Palace to investigate allegations of racism that were made in the conversation.
The British edition of The Daily Telegraph, in a review published on March 8, stressed that the interview promised to be sensational, but exceeded these expectations. In turn, the British tabloid Daily Mail, referring to the opinion of experts, called the conversation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the American presenter humiliating for the British royal family, and considered the couple’s position selfish.
The American edition of The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the details of the deal, reported that CBS paid more than $ 7 million (about UAH 195 million) for the interview to Winfrey’s production company Harpo Productions. It was noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not receive compensation for their participation in the filming.
People familiar with the situations at Buckingham Palace told the Daily Mail that the royals were in a state of shock and sadness after the interview was released.
On October 20, 2021, Queen Elizabeth II spent the night at the hospital after canceling a visit to Northern Ireland. This was reported by The Guardian, citing representatives of Buckingham Palace. What exactly caused the doctors’ fear for the queen’s health was not reported.