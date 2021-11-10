Psychologists told why the Russians are being led by the tricks of telephone scammers

Most Russians are ready to disclose data to scammers

Only 0.2% of Russians will be able to resist telephone scammers, it follows from a survey of the international payment system Visa. The respondents were asked what personal information they are willing to disclose to third parties who represent themselves as bank employees, police, or representatives of the credit bureau.

54% of citizens are ready to tell outsiders the mobile phone number linked to the card. More than a third of the respondents agree to inform the expiration date of the bank card; about 10% – confirmation code from SMS; 9% agree to disclose to third parties the CVV / CSC code on the back of the card, and 7% of respondents agree to the access code to the mobile application.

At the same time, according to data from the Central Bank, telephone scammers stole about 9.8 billion rubles in 2020. In the second quarter of this year alone, attackers managed to steal over 3 billion rubles from the accounts of gullible Russians.

Dummy employees of the bank and the Ministry of Internal Affairs

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one of the most common schemes is when fraudsters impersonate bank employees or law enforcement officers.

For example, the attacker introduces himself as an investigator or another employee of government agencies and reports that they tried to issue a fake loan in the name of the subscriber or withdraw money from the account. After the victim succumbed to the trick, she is transferred to an alleged bank employee in order to clarify the card details, including the CVV code and expiration date. Then all funds are debited.

According to another scheme, a call is heard, in which a bank robot informs that the card is blocked due to a suspicious transaction. The person is transferred to an “employee” who eventually finds out all the important data and steals the money.

This trick has another variation. The phone receives an SMS notification about the blocking of the account and a proposal to transfer all funds to the “safe” one within 24 hours, or the money will be blocked for a long time.

As part of another popular scheme, a person receives a message that someone is asking to transfer funds to his card, with a clarification – either the victim must send a confirmation code, or the payment will be made automatically after a while. At this moment, the “employee” of the bank calls and explains the circumstances of the fraud and seeks to send him the code. As a result, the victim loses all the money from his account.

“People are fundamentally irrational, not logical”

The credulity of Russians to telephone fraud is associated with several factors, psychologist, Doctor of Science, Professor Andrei Zberovsky told Gazeta.Ru.

“The faith of Russians is due to the fact that they are not regularly reminded of how to counteract such criminals, and gradually this knowledge is forgotten. At that very moment when a person is no longer ready, he receives such a call. Or it happens when a person is in an emotionally stressed state. Basically, people over 50 fall for tricks – this category of people is more trusting, naive, with a low income, which is used to trusting banks or other government agencies.

In the Soviet subconscious, they believe that they cannot be deceived – this is a historical specificity. Nevertheless, the trend in the field of confronting telephone scammers is slowly but improving, people are becoming more informed, ”he said.

Evgeny Volkov, a Russian scientist, psychologist, expert on social impact and critical thinking, agrees with him. According to him, people often suffer from their inherent irrationality, which was formed at the subconscious level throughout the history of human evolution.

“Foreign psychologists, after conducting a large-scale study, have shown that people are fundamentally irrational, not logical, and cannot compare simple enough things. Within the framework of modern culture and society, the vast majority of people commit illogical acts. People are fundamentally irrational. By nature, they are not adapted to think logically and critically, especially when it comes to some complex things. It does not depend on the general level of education, there are such skills, competencies that were not taught. Resisting skillful deception requires special training, ”he told Gazeta.Ru.

In addition, people at a subconscious and instinctive level are adapted to obey – this is the basis of society, the expert emphasized. “There is a psychological theory according to which people became people when they began to make attempts to influence each other – for this, language and speech arose to inspire and command,” he explained.

At the same time, fraudsters often use aggressive psychological manipulations, which are difficult to resist, explained Nadezhda Dvoskina, a psychologist and a member of the Association for Cognitive-Behavioral Psychotherapy.

“Since the impact often goes directly to strong feelings – for example, the fear of losing all the money – a person can very quickly join the conversation and try to react as quickly as possible, without having time to think over their actions well,” the interlocutor of Gazeta.Ru clarified.

At the same time, the attackers themselves regularly change their schemes and integrate new skills of psychological impact on victims, Zberovsky added.

“Fraudsters are highly professional people. They are constantly improving their scripts. Telephone criminals are organizations, they hire professional psychologists to train them to talk to people. The level of psychological training of the average swindler is several times higher than that of the average citizen who is called, ”the psychologist concluded.