https://ria.ru/20211110/migranty-1758393215.html

Putin and Merkel discussed the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland

Putin and Merkel discussed the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

Putin and Merkel discussed the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation with the refugees on the border of Belarus with the Acting Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel by phone, the press service reports … RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

2021-11-10T13: 49

2021-11-10T13: 49

2021-11-10T13: 57

in the world

Belarus

Germany

Poland

vladimir putin

Angela Merkel

European Union

Minsk

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758336899_0-0:3244:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_d33d008f5aaf3454fd2ed6175921c0c8.jpg

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation with the refugees on the border of Belarus with the Acting Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel by phone, the press service of the Kremlin reports. It is noted that the conversation took place on the initiative of the German side. concern about the humanitarian consequences of the migration crisis … Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel agreed to continue the conversation on this topic, “- the statement says. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with the Acting Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel, proposed to establish a discussion of the problem of the migration crisis in the contacts of the EU member states with Minsk, the press service of the Kremlin. “The President of Russia proposed to establish a discussion of the problems that have arisen in direct contacts of representatives of the EU member states with Minsk.” Belarusian-gender On the border, said in turn a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany. “Chancellor Merkel called President Putin today about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. She stressed that the instrumentalization of migrants by the Belarusian regime is inhuman and unacceptable, and asked President Putin to influence this, “a representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers said. On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus said that a large group of refugees from the Middle East and Africa headed to the border of Belarus with Poland. In the evening, the department said that the situation with refugees on the border of the republic with Poland remains extremely tense: more than 2 thousand refugees, including many women and children, have stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, and the army and police were involved in border protection. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted, NS o Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this. The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

https://ria.ru/20211110/aktivisty-1758327225.html

Belarus

Germany

Poland

Minsk

Latvia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-10T13: 49 true PT1M20S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758336899_511-0:3243:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_344b08b6cd076460bbcea9907f4039c8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Germany, Poland, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, European Union, Minsk, Latvia, Alexander Lukashenko, State Border Committee of Belarus, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus