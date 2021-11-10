Putin: many efforts to fight covid could go down the drain if vaccinations are delayed – Society

NOVO-OGAREVO, November 10. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the problems that could arise from the delay in achieving herd immunity to coronavirus.

At a meeting with members of the government on Wednesday, the head of state asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to repeat her report “on the need to achieve a certain level of vaccination.”

“Due to the fact that if we do not do this by a certain date, then we will be late with revaccination, and then many of the efforts that have been made so far, they can go down the drain,” Putin explained. He considers it necessary to give these explanations so that they are heard not only by members of the cabinet of ministers, but also by all Russians.

In turn, Golikova noted that in order to achieve herd immunity, it is necessary to vaccinate another 22 million people and revaccinate 9 million.

“If the numbers that I said, 22 and 9, in the coming months are not reached by us, then we will lose the pace that we are gaining, and we will have to go back to the circle of revaccination, because the herd immunity indicators will not change. due to the fact that people who were vaccinated at an earlier date will have to undergo revaccination. Therefore, once again a compelling request: to get vaccinated, “the deputy chairman of the government emphasized.

To achieve herd immunity, 80% of the adult population, that is, over 90 million people, must be vaccinated.