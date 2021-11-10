QR codes won’t be canceled anytime soon

Vladimir Yakushev urged to get used to life with QR codes

Vladimir Yakushev, plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Ural Federal District, urged not to wait for the cancellation of QR codes in the near future. At a meeting with representatives of regional governments and Rospotrebnadzor, he warned that the system has been introduced “for a long time,” the press service of the Ural embassy told URA.RU.

“You have to understand that the QR code system is for a long time. And the faster and more organized we adjust to the new reality, the more efficiently we will pass this period and the faster we will be able to form collective immunity, ”said Vladimir Yakushev.

Separately, the plenipotentiary stressed that the introduction of QR codes affects the Ural business. Yakushev called on regional officials to “be in constant dialogue” with entrepreneurs and explain how to properly organize the access system in their establishments. It is especially important, the plenipotentiary stressed, to debug these processes in anticipation of the pre-New Year rush.

At the moment, all regions of the Ural Federal District have announced the introduction of QR codes. In recent weeks, Yakushev has regularly raised the topic of codes at meetings with government officials. At the end of October, he gave instructions to prevent the forgery of these documents, and on November 9, he called for the issuance of codes on paper to begin.