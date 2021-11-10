Quentin Tarantino spoke about his favorite moment, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” This episode was not included in the film.

Quentin Tarantino confessed that his favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scene was removed from the final cut of the film. It was an emotional phone call between Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and little actress Trudie Fraser (Julia Butters), which was featured in the trailer for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood book.

“It was my favorite scene in the script. Therefore, the thought that she would not be in the film was incomprehensible. I think this was probably Leo’s favorite scene he has ever filmed. We burst into tears. It was the only time … I got fog in my eyes from time to time when I was filming this scene and that scene. [по обе стороны провода]… But this… I mean, Julia cried every time we finished a take, ”says the director.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood producer David Gaiman believes after the film’s release that Butters would have received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress if Tarantino had left the scene in the theatrical version. Gaiman also adds, “Quentin is good at throwing a great scene. If she was in the movie [Джулия] would have received an Oscar nomination. But this did not benefit the picture. It’s all about the rhythm of the film, so that everything is in place. ”

According to Tarantino, the episode was deleted in order to meet the required timeline. The film itself is nearly three hours long.

A fragment of the scene with the phone conversation between Dalton and Trudy can be seen in the trailer for the novel based on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This episode is in the book itself.