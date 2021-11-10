Rapper Leaked Sex Tape Former Halle Berry: 11 Men Of 41-Year-Old Kim Kardashian

Three weeks ago, Kim Kardashian took part in the popular American comedy show Saturday Night Live, where she kissed actor Pete Davidson in one of the scenes. Naturally, the spicy episode could not but give rise to many rumors about the continuation of the banquet, especially since the stars themselves were caught several times by the paparazzi – if not for kisses, then hugs.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live. Photo: legion-media.ru

So, they celebrated Halloween together and went to Staten Island – one of the parts of New York, the birthplace of Pete. Celebrities do not give any comments to the press, but all sorts of informed sources, which each time wind circles around the tabloids (this time such an “informant” rubbed near the editorial office of Page Six), will smell a little of fried gossip, have already described Kim as “intrigued” by the relationship with the young human.

The reality diva may well afford a new romance: in early 2021, she filed for divorce, tired of Kanye West’s betrayal and indifference. As part of the show “The Kardashian Family” she commented on their breakup with tears in her eyes and called herself a “loser” who cannot find harmony with men.

When the girl was only 19 years old, she popped up to marry music producer Damon Thomas… The marriage lasted 3 years, and as with all her married stories, Kim was the first to file for divorce. In the paper submitted for the termination of the relationship, she indicated that the husband wanted literally every second reports about where she was and with whom she was spending time. Such control was not to her liking.

Truth, Rapper Ray Jay had his own version of Kim’s separation from her husband: Ray claimed to have slept with Kim for most of her marriage. And after the divorce, Jay and Kim continued to meet already in the official status of a couple. “To be honest, it all started very wrong. We had a mutual attraction, but she was married … She made it clear that she wants to get closer to me. She left her husband for me, and everything spun very quickly, ”the musician recalled in his autobiography.

There was a lot of lust and forbidden pleasures in this relationship, and one of their nights of love was shown to the whole world. In 2007, the porn studio leaked a recording of their intimacy. Kardashian tried to sue the company but lost. Nevertheless, it was then that Kim was first talked about in stellar circles, and in the wake of this dubious fame, she just launched her own reality show with the participation of almost all members of the Kardashian family.

There was a lot of gossip around the sex tape (for example, someone thinks that it is not a boyfriend, but a mother who sold videos of her daughter’s pleasures and got rich on this), and they still like to joke about the star: they say, some work hard and get several figurines Oscar and Grammy, and Kim only needed one record to become famous all over the world.

Kim almost always chose black guys, but sometimes she preferred to forget herself after an unsuccessful relationship in the company of a white guy. In 2007, she was spotted dating singer Nick Lachey. – by the way, he was also recovering after a divorce from Jessica Simpson. Apparently, both were not yet ready to completely surrender to a new relationship, so the matter did not go beyond one romantic meeting.

The relationship with the artist Nick Cannon turned out to be a little longer.… The couple were seen at several events together, but they preferred not to comment on the novel. Rumor has it that Nick noticed a more interesting person on the horizon – singer Mariah Carey (who later became his wife), and rushed away from Kim.

The football player Reggie Bush turned out to be more faithful, Kim was with him from 2007 to 2010. He was very worried about the end of the relationship with Kim and for a long time after breaking up he wrote tearful messages to her and asked her to return. Several months after breaking up with Reggie Kardashian, she spent in the company of another footballer – Miles Austin.… The participants in these events themselves did not comment on Kim’s new affection, but some sources wrote that the reality diva and Miles were just friends.

Another short-term relationship happened in 2010 when Kim was spotted with former Halle Berry Gabriel Aubrey (they were still suing for custody of their common daughter for a long time). Kardashian and Aubrey went to basketball games together, but apparently did not progress further than a few dates.

The chronology of events with basketball player Chris Humphries can also be called hasty.: they decided to get married 6 months after the beginning of the romance. And they divorced even faster – 72 days after the wedding. Chris accused the former lover of deception and betrayal and believed: all the hype was raised for the sake of high ratings on TV and money – exclusive rights were bought to broadcast their celebration.

Through the court, the angry athlete not only asked to divorce them, but to annul their marriage, explaining that all the vows made by his ex were lies from the very beginning. “I was so naive, not understanding how much my life would change after that wedding. Much in her world was untrue. But our relationship really existed, ”Chris recalled on the March channel.

Without much preamble, Kim transferred from one husband to another. In 2012, the reality star began dating rapper Kanye West, in 2013 gave birth to his first daughter, and in 2014 the couple got married.… And in the case of these relationships, the speed of decision-making is more than understandable: Kardashian and West have been friends for many years, and even wrote in the tabloid press that they slept with each other, being in official relations with other people.

Nevertheless, this relationship, although it was the longest and lasted 9 years, still ended. Although Kim continues to communicate with her ex and even came to his concerts, she is slowly starting to go on dates. In addition to the aforementioned Pete Davidson, journalist Van Jones was also recorded as her lover – they have been communicating for more than 4 years, but only now they have reached a new level (according to the media).

