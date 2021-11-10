RBC: Russian authorities are discussing the introduction of QR codes on planes and trains

Authorities and transport companies are discussing the technical possibilities of checking QR codes for the absence of infection and the presence of immunity in passengers on airplanes and trains. This was reported to RBC by two federal officials and several sources in the transport industry.

At the same time, the Kremlin said that the presidential administration is not discussing the introduction of QR codes in aviation and railway transport. The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov stressed that it is better to address a question on this topic to the headquarters.

“All this polyvariety is exclusively in the prerogative of the government headquarters, the government commission, and, accordingly, it is necessary to address such questions there,” he told reporters.

According to the source of RBC, at present the authorities are only trying to understand how technically it is possible to launch such a system if necessary. “The possibility can be considered if the epidemiological situation worsens,” the source said.

“We are collecting proposals from federal agencies, the State Duma and the Federation Council. The collection of opinions is going to be completed by November 15, after which a decision can be made, ”an expert from the transport industry, familiar with the discussion, confirmed to RBC.

A source in Russian Railways also confirmed to the publication that the discussion on the introduction of QR codes in transport is under way in the government. But the final decision has not yet been made, since the opinion of the headquarters for combating coronavirus infection should also be taken into account. According to one of the scenarios, QR codes will be introduced gradually; the measure may start working after the January holidays in 2022.

In turn, the general director of Aeroflot, Mikhail Poluboyarinov, said that the company did not see any problems in introducing such measures.

“With the appropriate software, which should be developed in the near future, at the registration desk we will be able to check the availability of a QR code and its validity period. I don’t see any problems with this, ”RBC quotes him.

At the same time, he opposed the fact that citizens present documents about the coronavirus when buying plane tickets. “I don’t even understand how this can be done technically. You never know when a person flies, ”he explained.

At the same time, Aeroflot believes that it is too early to talk about any technical components. “If the decision is made by the regulator, we will implement it in full,” the official representative of the company Mikhail Demin told RBC.

The idea of ​​introducing QR codes is also considered reasonable by the representative of Pobeda. On this issue, he also opposed the verification of documents when buying tickets, as he believes that “this will violate the rights of citizens.”

“It may turn out that those people who decide to get vaccinated before the flight will be forced to buy tickets on the eve of departure and, accordingly, pay more. In addition, this will not achieve the goal of countering the spread of the virus: a person with a valid QR code will be able to buy a ticket for a distant date, when his vaccination certificate will no longer be valid, ”he suggested.

Irina Dunkova, a press secretary for S7 Group, said in a comment to RBC that “a possible requirement to check QR codes during check-in and boarding requires detailed technological elaboration.”

The Deputy Head of the Russian Railways Evgeny Charkin also spoke about the introduction of QR codes in transport. He assured that the company has the technological capabilities to ensure this procedure.

“The pandemic has taught us a lot, we have done a lot, so what decision will be made by the state, we will certainly fulfill it,” writes TASS, quoting Charkin.

At the same time, there were no official comments from representatives of the departments: the press service of the Ministry of Digital Industry refused to talk about this and advised to contact the Ministry of Transport. The Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency did not begin to clarify the situation, RBC notes.

At the same time, there are regions that have launched a QR code check for intraregional flights. So, in early November, such a requirement was introduced by the authorities of the Khabarovsk Territory and Kamchatka. Aircraft passengers must present a vaccination document when boarding the liner.

Since December, Khabarovsk will also start checking QR codes in the building of the international airport and when selling air tickets. According to the Deputy Chairman of the Regional Government for Social Issues Yevgeny Nikonov, this document will also be needed by the guests of the region.

There are similar rules for international flights. At the capital’s Domodedovo airport, travelers were reminded that to travel to a number of countries, when checking in for a flight, it is still necessary to show a QR code or a PCR test result.

“To assess the possibility of introducing such procedures on all domestic flights, it is necessary to get acquainted in detail with possible approaches to regulating this issue,” the press service of the airport said.