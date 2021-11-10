Reddit Co-Founder and Solana Ventures Launch $ 100M Fund to Invest in Web 3.0

The venture capital company of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanyan – Seven Seven Six – together with Solana Ventures will allocate $ 100 million to create a fund that will invest in the development of Web 3.0 and social networks based on the blockchain. This was announced during the Breakpoint conference.

Initially, a different size of the fund was announced – $ 50 million. However, during the panel discussion, the COO of Solana Labs Raj Gokal noted that, given the number of teams, these funds would not be enough, and named other figures.

“With a high-performance blockchain like Solana, there is an unprecedented opportunity to bring the social and cryptocurrency industries together in a way that feels like a social product, but with the added incentive of user empowerment,” Ohanian said.

Earlier, FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried emphasized that blockchain-based social networks could become “absolutely huge.” Distributed ledger technology will solve the problems inherent in more traditional platforms, he said.

Recall that in September 2021, the creator of BitClout Nadar Al-Naji raised $ 200 million to launch the decentralized social network DeSo.

