Reddit users talk about the cutest star they’ve ever met

After a Reddit user asked, "Who's the cutest celebrity you've ever met?" – many began to share life stories that everyone will envy. Some Ryan Gosling paid for parking on Hollywood Boulevard, others James LeBron gave sneakers, and someone helped to achieve this goal Jennifer Aniston's support. Keanu Reeves I was in a coffee shop, and there was nowhere to sit, the man said, please join. I sat down and realized it was Keanu Reeves. We talked about comics for about 30 minutes.

Ryan Gosling He once paid for my parking on Hollywood Boulevard. We wanted to park in one parking lot, he left and we arrived. Then I quickly got into conversation with him. He asked where I was from, with whom and what I was doing here. (Spring break, 9 friends, 2 cars.) And he’s like, “Oh, guys, do you have 40 bucks to put the cars in the parking lot? You must be provided for. ” I chuckled and wanted to say something, but he said the coolest thing to me: “Don’t worry about parking today, boy, I’ll cover you for the weekend. Have fun with your spring break! “ It was so cool. MaynardJayTwa

Tom Hanks I was at a friend’s wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas and was photographed in the atrium near the VIP entrance. He came out of the double doors behind our group and said, “Is this a wedding? Can I get in pictures? ” Everyone was very angry until we realized it was Tom Fucking Hanks. He took pictures with everyone and turned out to be a great guy. jbibby

Paul Rudd I was at the concert and in between performances I went to the women’s toilet. Paul Rudd stood outside the restroom, clearly expecting someone. Have you ever had a situation where your mouth just speaks words without the permission of your brain? I have – yes! As I walked past Paul Rudd, I pointed a gun at him and said, “Hanging out in front of the ladies’ room? It’s a good way to hook women. ”She continued walking. As I entered the booth, I heard him laugh. I was torn between joy at making him laugh and annoyance at being such a fool. When I got out, he saw me and started laughing again, so I went up to him and admitted that I had no idea why I said that. So we had a little laugh and had a nice chat. He’s a really good guy, not even like a celebrity, but just like a cool dude. Although, remembering this, not a single woman came out of the closet and came up to him while he was waiting, so I still don’t know why he was hanging out there. Maybe he still clung to women. adhoc_lobster

Adam Sandler A few years ago, my grandmother (then she was about 75 years old) and Adam Sandler’s father met in Boston for chemotherapy. Every week she saw Adam Sandler in dark glasses who went to chemotherapy with his father. At this point, she was in stage III cancer and was under a lot of stress, and I swear to God, Adam Sandler was constantly stroking her back and comforting her. Unfortunately, his father died that same year, but my grandmother made a full recovery. I never really liked Adam Sandler’s films, but the way he treated my sick elderly grandmother was incredible. I hope this will not be forgotten, I tell this story all the time and no one believes me. But it really happened. He’s a great guy. nmneedle

Ice-T Ice Tee flew the same flight as me, my mother and sister, when she was little. My sister needed help getting her bags off the tape, but I was too busy reading Harry Potter and told her to fuck off. Ice T walked up to me, gave me the worst look in my life, then grabbed all of my sister’s bags and helped carry them to our car. I learned a good lesson that day: never help anyone, because it’s easier to let celebrities do it for you. u / slightly_inaccurate

LeBron James I was at a shoe store in Cleveland about 4 years ago. And so I look at LeBron’s new sneakers (keep in mind that I was only 18 then), and a huge shadow appears over me. I turn around to see LeBron, fucking James. He smiled and said, “Do you want my new sneakers?” I was confused for a few seconds, and then I said, “Yes, I think I’ll buy a pair right now.” Then he asked for my size, went to the checkout and bought me 2 pairs. He signed the first one and said that the second was for me to practice the game. One of the best days of my life. Twist83

Morgan Freeman We are both from the same state (Mississippi). I was having lunch near his hometown when I noticed the actor. He took the time to talk to me despite my epic fan smile and paid for my food before leaving. Best lunch I’ve ever had. This is how I met God. nesshin_chan

Muhammad Ali Cool story from the 1980s. My dad was a big fan of Ali. Once in ’84 or ’85, my dad was on a plane with my older sister (she was just born). He heard someone say from the aisle, “You have a beautiful girl.” Lo and behold, it was Muhammad Ali. He asked to hug her and kissed her on the forehead. angelsinthephonebox

Paris Hilton My car broke down on the Autobahn in Germany. I managed to get to some place with a burger van and toilets in it. I was in a bad mood because I didn’t know German, my phone ran out of money and I didn’t have the parts to fix the car, so I had no idea what to do. I unsuccessfully asked the guy in the burger van for help, and he didn’t seem to speak English, so I cried rather pitifully. Then a big old American guy showed up and offered me a cup of tea in his mobile home (it wasn’t real tea, but that’s beside the point). There was another guy in the van and damn Paris Hilton! I am not kidding. She was cute, made a sandwich and hugged me, and then talked to me for 30 minutes about old radio beats she bought at some show in Friedrichshafen. I understood almost nothing. She said that when she is not working, she loves to travel around Europe, go to radio and air shows, as if she is wearing a hat that no one will ever recognize her under. Then they towed me to the garage at a speed of about 40 km per hour. Oh yes, she sat in my car and asked if everything was all right before she lit a cigarette. deleted

Brad Pitt I met Brad Pitt back in the days of Jennifer Aniston. I was just a 17-year-old, waiting for my girlfriend to finish her job in a lingerie store when Jennifer Aniston walked past me and entered the store. I smiled twice as I walked back to the street, Brad was standing right next to me. He was wearing nice jeans and glasses, and overall he looked very casual. I smiled and broke the silence by saying, “I don’t want to be corny, but I’m really a big fan of your acting.” In short, we kept talking about cinema and acting (I’m an actress now) as we both knew old films well, shared names and shook hands. Then Jen jumped out and said: “Never give up, and you will achieve your goal,” and then turned and walked away … I will never forget these words. geno604

Jackie Chan I was at a restaurant in Hong Kong expecting someone for a late lunch. This guy at the next table was looking around all the time, and I thought he looked familiar. I thought to myself, “Is this the guy I’m dating? Damn it! He will be offended that I did not recognize him when I entered! ” As soon as I prepared to apologize, the guy walked over to me and sat down. “You know who I am?” – he asked. I realized that this was not the person I was supposed to meet and said with relief: “No, really, although you look familiar.” He said, “Do you mind if I join you?” I answered: “Of course.” He told me his name – Fong. We had lunch (he ordered), talked about Hong Kong, China, business and a huge range of other topics. It was really nice to talk to him and he was incredibly charming. We stayed there for almost three hours and he insisted on paying for lunch. I gave him my contact information, and we parted with the words that next time I am crying. The next day, when I was watching TV channels in my hotel room … there he was in the movie and I realized who he was. I later found out that he was surrounded by crowds wherever he went in Hong Kong, so I guess he wanted to have lunch with someone who doesn’t recognize him and just relax. IarwainbenAdar

Jennifer Aniston In Vancouver, a few years ago, she was sitting next to my brother and his girlfriend in some upscale restaurant. When my brother’s girlfriend went to the bathroom, Jennifer started a conversation with my brother and told him that they were the cutest couple she had ever seen, and after that she talked a little more. When she left, the waitress told my brother and his girlfriend that their dinner had already been paid for. Also, my brother looks a bit like David Schwimmer. bigbadgreg