Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunited many years later

И все ради 18-го дня рождения их сына Дикона.

Children of stars grow up very quickly, like, indeed, other alien offspring. The son of Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe turned 18, and for this, two exes reunited at the boy’s birthday. In a cute post that the 47-year-old actor posted, you can see how two are happy for their child.

“Happy 18th birthday. Congratulations. Our gorgeous, smart, talented and caring son. You are the real light in this world, and you are loved by everyone who knows you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you. I can say that Reese Witherspoon and I really did our best. ”

Deacon responded to his father’s love by commenting, “Thank you dad. Love you”. Reese added that she is very proud of her boy, correcting that he is now an adult son.

Meanwhile, the star of the movie “Legally Blonde”, 45-year-old actress published her own series of archived photos of her son, one of which was a snapshot of how the guy makes a wish, blowing out the candles of a birthday cake.

“How did it happen? Deacon is already 18. Yesterday he exchanged cards with Pokémon, sang songs of Bruno Mars, played American ninja in the backyard. Today he is taller than me, grilling steaks for the family, making his own music with his best friends. My heart breaks with pride at the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th birthday, Deacon. I love you to the moon, around the sun and all the stars, ”the happy mother signed the post.

The movie stars, who also have a 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillips, were married for 7 years before splitting up for good in 2006. Reese now has a 9-year-old son, Tennessee, James, with her second husband, Jim Thoth, whom she married in 2011.

The Morning Show star recently talked about watching her kids grow up.