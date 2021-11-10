Reese Witherspoon surprised with the deal – Kommersant FM – Kommersant

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon sold her own film company for almost $ 1 billion. Former top managers of The Walt Disney Company became the new owners of Hello Sunshine studio. The deal was not officially announced, but The Wall Street Journal estimated it at $ 900 million. Reese Witherspoon’s studio has several high-profile projects for HBO and Hulu platforms, including the series Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Fires Smoldering Everywhere “. And in April, Time magazine ranked Hello Sunshine in its Top 100 Most Influential Companies. What will the change of ownership mean to her? And how is the American film market changing now? By Vladislav Viktorov.

Although the role of budding lawyer Elle Woods was one of the most memorable in Witherspoon’s career, she did not become a hostage of the image. After “Legally Blonde”, the actress starred in two dozen films, but over time, the proposals of the producers ceased to suit her. This is how the idea to found Hello Sunshine was born. Over the five years of its existence, the production company has released three super-successful series. For example, HBO’s Big Little Lies, starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, won a Golden Globe and several Emmy awards. Witherspoon herself has repeatedly noted that she considers it her mission to shoot stories about women and help them gain influence in Hollywood. It all began with a love of books, the actress said in an interview with CBS: “I know what you need for a good movie, because I have been filming since the age of 14. The husband said: “You love to read, why not start with this?” The choice fell on the biography of Cheryl Straight “Wild”.





I called Cheryl and said that I want to star in the film adaptation, but at the same time be its producer. And you know, she agreed. Apparently, I did not understand then that I was still a beginner. The main thing is that she believed in me. I am so grateful to her for that. Hello Sunshine projects have also been filmed from books. When the authors call and say that you helped me finally make money, it’s great. It is worth all the work. ”

Now Hello Sunshine has a new owner, created with the support of the investment company Blackstone, a media startup that has no name yet. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. According to The Wall Street Journal, its amount could have amounted to $ 900 million. In July, when rumors about an impending deal leaked to the media, Witherspoon’s media business was estimated at $ 1 billion.

To the president of Tsar Pictures, Alexander Izotov, the figures seem overstated: “We cannot guess what $ 900 million is. Whether the debt, which may be on Hello Sunshine, is taken into account in the assessment or not. At first glance, the company is not worth the money. When Legendary Pictures was bought for $ 3 billion, which made blockbusters with huge budgets – Godzilla, King Kong – the amount was still overstated.

I think there are some other commitments within the $ 900 million.

Hello Sunshine is now bought by some serious guys in the industry. They have a stream and some good projects that can be filmed. Absolutely, all this money will not leave the company and go to the account of Reese Witherspoon personally. “

For the company itself, little will really change. The new project will be managed by former top managers of The Walt Disney Company Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. But Witherspoon and the CEO of Hello Sunshine will sit on the board, retain significant stakes in the business, and continue to film new releases.

The American media explain such a high cost of the studio by the growing competition of streaming services for original content. Amazon, for example, recently bought the MGM Holdings and SpringHill film studios, spending more than $ 9 billion on them.

Sami Meyer and Staggs, following Hello Sunshine, plan to acquire two more media companies, including Westbrook Inc, which was co-founded by actor Will Smith.





In the coming years, the number of such acquisitions on the market will only increase – continues Alexander Izotov: “They will constantly buy companies that, firstly, shoot with interesting content. Secondly, they will buy small interesting streams.

The current situation, when content is bought for a lot of money, is clearly a loss-making story.

When this cycle ends, streaming prices will rise and everyone will return to the normal economy in which they should be earning. Now streaming services do not make money, but invest more in the future. Film companies will start to feel good about increasing content production, attracting investment opportunities for content production. Reese Witherspoon is one of the first Hollywood stars, and when there are connections and personal relationships, then, of course, it is easier to agree on some projects. ”

The new owners of Hello Sunshine are confident that their advantage over the giants of the market will be the absence of their own streaming platform. For The Walt Disney Company, for example, the focus on the online format has already turned into problems – actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against the studio after seeing how much money the film with her participation raised on streaming. At the same time, the new startup, quoted by Kevin Mayer The Walt Disney Company, can sell its content to any studio or platform.

Elizaveta Skobtsova