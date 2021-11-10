Relations between Ukraine and the United States rolled into cement – World – Kommersant

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba visited Washington, where on Wednesday, together with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, he held the first meeting of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Commission (SPC) in three years. The purpose of the meeting is to reboot the commission and update the Cooperation Charter signed back in 2008. Mr. Kuleba is sure that the document will “cement American policy” in the Ukrainian direction for years to come.

“2021 will be a new starting point for relations between Ukraine and the United States. We have left behind the period of turbulence ”- Dmitry Kuleba made such an optimistic statement on the eve of his trip to Washington. There, together with Anthony Blinken, he held the first in three years and the tenth meeting of the Ukraine-US Strategic Partnership Commission.

The meeting was intended to implement the agreements reached during the talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden in Washington (see Kommersant on September 2). “Ukrainian diplomacy systematically builds on the success of the President’s September visit to Washington, during which Ukraine and the United States signed 20 mutually beneficial documents in the spheres of economy, security and energy,” Dmitry Kuleba said earlier. And he announced the agenda of the meeting: the security issues of Ukraine against the background of tensions in the east of the country and in Belarus, energy security (including in the context of the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline), the development of trade and an increase in the volume of American investments.

The Strategic Partnership Commission was created in the summer of 2009 during the visit of Joe Biden (then the US Vice President) to Kiev. The constituent meeting was held in December of the same year as part of the visit of the then Ukrainian Foreign Minister Petro Poroshenko to Washington. Then several more meetings were held, but they did not become regular. In 2018, the countries agreed to fully resume the work of the commission, but there have been no new meetings since then.

In October, in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Dmitry Kuleba said that the new meeting had two goals. First, it is a reboot of the body itself, which, according to him, is the driving force behind bilateral relations. “The leaders can meet, agree, but if the systems on both sides do not start turning the wheels, then no one will go anywhere,” the diplomat explained.

Mr. Kuleba specified that he would insist on bringing the consultations to a higher, presidential level.

Secondly, Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview that it is planned to adopt a new Charter for Strategic Partnership. The first such document was signed in 2008. The US State Department, responding to Kommersant’s request to comment on the meeting, drew attention to the recent statement of the department’s spokesman Ned Price. “13 years later, relations between the United States and Ukraine have strengthened and become more mature,” he said, “so there is a need to update the charter to reflect the challenges of the 21st century.” In Kiev, they clarify that they are talking about innovations concerning “counteraction to Russian aggression” and designed to “keep Moscow from attempts to escalate.”

On Wednesday, the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published new statements by the minister on the topic of the charter. “The document will cement American policy for years to come and completely remove all concerns. The US support for Ukraine will remain absolutely unshakable for at least the next ten years, ”Mr. Kuleba dispelled the fears of a part of Ukrainian society.

“Ukraine is extremely important for the United States,” a former member of the US House of Representatives Kurt Weldon assured Kommersant, recalling that “during his 20 years in the House, he worked closely with many congressmen to build strong bilateral relations between the Verkhovna Rada and Congress.” At the same time, he called for “the development, with the support of both parties in Congress, a new strategic bilateral initiative aimed at creating lasting stability in relations between Washington and Kiev.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the PCR meeting, Francis Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, told Kommersant: “Anthony Blinken should take the opportunity to instruct Kiev to return to the implementation of the Minsk agreements and do it in good faith.” However, he suggested that the meeting was likely to backfire.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian experts interviewed by Kommersant differed in their assessments of the significance of the meeting of the bilateral commission.

Vladimir Fesenko, head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Research, noted in an interview with Kommersant that cooperation between countries will now become more effective, and interaction will be regular. At the same time, the expert believes that a repetition of the situation in 2018, when the restart was announced, but in reality it did not happen, should not be expected. “Now it is more and more thorough and serious: there is an agreement reached during President Zelensky’s visit to the United States, and it is recorded in a joint document,” Vladimir Fesenko assured.

Meanwhile, Ruslan Bortnik, director of the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management, retorted: “The reset of this commission, it seems to me, will to a greater extent allow creating the appearance of the dynamics of Ukrainian-American relations. Especially against the background of the fact that Biden within the US political system is actively accused of collusion with Russia. Among the reasons are the German-American memorandum on Nord Stream 2 and the ongoing behind-the-scenes dialogue with Moscow, which found expression, in particular, in the recent visit of CIA Director William Burns there. According to the expert, the work of the PCB will allow Washington to create an informational background that will prove that the United States “does not surrender Ukraine” and that there is no talk of collusion with the Russian Federation. And in Ukraine, Ruslan Bortnik adds, “the restoration of the commission’s work will be presented as a political victory for Kuleba and Zelensky, whose positions within the country are now becoming more shaky than ever.”

Marina Kovalenko; Catherine Moore, Washington