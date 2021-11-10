Review of the film “Memories”. Wolverine cosplays Assassin’s Creed in a movie with an incredible setting

Reminiscence was released recently. The premiere made a lot of noise. Otherwise, if the main role was played by Hugh Jackman, the director’s place was taken by the author of “Westworld” Lisa Joy, and the trailers were mesmerizing with beauty. But how did the film turn out? I went to the cinema – and I hasten to share my impressions.

Who Created Memories?

Memories marks Lisa Joy’s debut as a feature film director. The lady has been working for the good of the film industry since 2008, but her star lit up brightly only in 2016 – it was then that “The World of the Wild West” was released. The showrunners of the project were Jonathan Nolan and Lisa.

In 2019, Joy decided to create a new full-length project. Warner Bros. willingly allocated 68 million dollars to a talented lady. Hugh Jackman, who is expected to return to the role of Wolverine, agreed to play the main role. Wild West actors have come to the fore: fans of the series will recognize Thandiwe Newton, who played the owner of Maeve’s brothel, and Angela Sarafyan, who entertained visitors to the park.

But were the big names and a good budget enough to make a decent film? Complex issue.

We watched “Westworld”

Memories plot and setting

The plot and other aspects of the film are difficult to judge without paying attention to the setting. In the work, he plays a key role.

In the future, humanity does not expect anything good. In the world of “Memories” aliens did not attack earthlings and a meteorite did not fall. However, external threats are not needed when nature itself becomes the enemy.

Once the oceans overflowed their shores and flooded the continents. It is not known whether the cause was global warming, the approaching moon, or something else, but the fact remains – densely populated cities instantly turned into Venice. The majors, who are used to plowing through the streets in a brand new Porsche, had to change to old boats to learn how to use a paddle.

Abnormal heat became another problem. It is theoretically possible to be outside during the day, but it is better not to torture the body with high temperatures. People even had to change their regime – they sleep off during the day and stay awake at night.

Natural disasters have caused serious problems. The fields are flooded, food is no longer growing, production is also under water – besides, there are almost no scraps of land on which to live. Many countries, groups and organizations had to fight for food and a place to live – as a result, wars broke out everywhere.

At the same time, some rich people managed to get even more rich on other people’s troubles and rebuild areas surrounded by a dam – it is always dry there. Who cares that such structures raise the water level even more and drown the poor.

In a world that has been hit by so many troubles overnight, it is difficult to be happy. Someone is looking for peace in a new forbidden substance from which one cannot get off. Others live on memories: a special capsule has been developed for them – you immerse yourself in it and relive the best moments of your life.

Lisa Joy and her team managed to create an amazing setting, which may not be worked out to the smallest detail, but is as interesting and unusual as possible. The world tells many interesting stories. About the soldiers who ruined their health in the battle for a piece of bread. About the unfortunate people who lost everything and, in pursuit of memories, forgot about reality. About the people who every day hate the rich more and more and are preparing to rekindle the flame of the revolution.

The setting is the best thing about the film. Combined with picturesque visuals, he could present a magnificent plot that would fascinate with drama and intrigue. Alas, in reality everything turned out not so rosy.

“Memories” plot

The protagonist Nick is a combat veteran who spent 1,458 days in the trenches. Fortunately, he managed to survive the massacre without loss – now he is trying to start a new life. Nick opened a small company that helps the unfortunate return to the past.

People come in, tell about themselves and immerse themselves in a machine that looks like the Animus from Assassin’s Creed. Alas, the car does not allow you to return to the Viking era and give battle to the British, as in a good Valhalla, but with its help you can spend a couple of hours with relatives who have been dead for a long time.

The service is in demand, but does not bring a fabulous profit. The fact is that there are not enough wealthy people who can afford such an adventure. And the hero is too kind and often works for “thank you”. However, money is not the main thing that can be obtained from such work.

One day, the beautiful May, played by Rebecca Ferguson, walks into Nick’s office. A charming lady does not complain about life and does not ask to be reminded of good days. She just lost the keys to the house and wants to find them – for this she needs Nick.

Plunging into May’s mind, the hero learns that she is a singer. On stage, she sings a song that Jackman’s character has adored since childhood. How can you not fall in love with such a beautiful lady?

From that moment on, Nick’s life turns into a fairy tale. He and May become a couple, live together and make plans for a future full of hope. It would seem that this idyll will not end, but one day the lady … disappears. Packing up, paying the rent, breaking the lease — it’s like a planned getaway, but could May have done that?

Everyone tells the hero that she just left, but he does not believe. Nick begins his own investigation, which is full of intrigue, death and conspiracy. In addition, it soon turns out that the girl was not so simple – did she really love Nick, or was she just pretending to take something valuable from him?

Such a plot promises a great plot, but in reality it turns out to be … mediocre. Twists are read in advance. Characters often behave illogically and scandal from scratch. The villains, instead of eliminating the obstacle, menacingly shake the cannon and let the hero go home. Chekhov’s guns, which are supposed to turn the plot upside down, are simply forgotten.

All of these blunders make it feel like the script hasn’t been given enough attention. Either the Hollywood bigwigs decided to simplify the story and cut out the episodes without which the plot broke, or without the support of Lisa Joy, she could not achieve the quality of the first season of Westworld.

Plus, in some places, the film was hampered by a solid budget. The money made it possible to create a juicy picture and invite cool actors, but the investment needs to be recouped – and the average viewer loves happy ends.

The entire timing of the story hints that the ending should be harsh, but in reality the authors decided to soften it as much as possible. Of course, the ending did not work out completely carefree, but more courage would not hurt her.

Another drawback is the action game, which “Memories” does not need at all – it turned out to be mediocre and mediocre. The actors rush, shoot, swing their fists and try to entertain the viewer in every possible way, but in response they just want to yawn. If the final fight was still bearable, then the shootout in the middle of the film would have been better cut out. Probably, Lisa Joy thought that people would not go to a movie without action, but there was no sensible production.

Acting in “Memories”

Joy collected a cool cast, but, alas, she could not squeeze the maximum out of it. Hugh Jackman tries and plays a kind guy who bears a heavy emotional burden, but you don’t fully believe in his tragedy. Sure, the final revenge scene can be chilling, but overall, his obsession with finding May is only felt in words.

They also wanted to show the missing lady as a cruel predator, but it turned out with difficulty. Rebecca Ferguson is a great actress, but the character is not well developed. She sings great and looks gorgeous, but nothing else makes her stand out.

There are even more claims to the rest of the heroes. Take Nick’s assistant, played by Tendiva Newton. The actress is good at her craft, but she simply has nothing to play in Memories.

Throughout the film, the viewer is told about her alcoholism and family problems, but in reality this does not manifest itself in any way. She always diligently does the job, looks sober and dashingly shoots a crowd of scoundrels. She says that because of the alcohol she has to aim slightly to the right of the victim, but this does not prevent her from hitting without missing.

At the same time, it cannot be said that the cast is failing. No, the caste does its job well, it’s just that the script does not allow it to unfold to its fullest. As a result, the characters, like the plot, turned out to be quite good, but you expect more from a picture of such a scale.

***

Memories had everything to become a great film: setting, budget, star actors. Alas, in fact, the characteristic “will come down” is more suitable for him. You can watch a movie once and even enjoy it, but don’t count on more. By the way, the digital release has already taken place.

How do you like Hugh Jackman’s acting? A cool actor or not? Write in the comments!