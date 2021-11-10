Revolutionary circles – Newspaper Kommersant No. 204 (7166) of 11.11.2021

On November 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with members of the government via video conference calls and asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to finally tell what needs to be done to defeat the pandemic. Special correspondent “Kommersant” Andrey Kolesnikov believes that within half an hour after the beginning of the meeting, the situation has become quite confused.

At the very beginning of the meeting, Vladimir Putin said that the problem of combating the pandemic had been discussed the day before at the Security Council.

Apparently, there was something to discuss. And apparently, the information shared with him by his colleagues interested Vladimir Putin so much that he decided to acquaint the general public with it.

And above all, it was information from Tatiana Golikova. It remained to understand what exactly she said that Vladimir Putin not only took note of, but realized that the whole country should know this (at a Security Council meeting, such thoughts, presumably, rarely come to a person’s mind).

And at first nothing from what was said foreshadowed to recognize something significant.

Tatyana Golikova talked about how a ten-day non-working day affected the virus.

– We note a decrease in the weekly rate of increase in the incidence.

According to the results of the 44th week, which was just declared non-working, the incidence rate increased by 2.1% compared to the previous week, while the week before it was 8.7%, she said without much signs of enthusiasm.

If only because everyone has been working again for a long time.

I wonder if the officials have ever caused such irritation as now, working people, or even more so working people?

In addition, the result could hardly be so quick: yesterday they stopped working, and today the growth rates have fallen catastrophically (for the virus).

“But, of course,” admitted Tatiana Golikova, “our particular concern is the continuing rise in mortality.

Of course she was right; the number of identified patients depends on the volume of testing, and the number of deaths depends on what is better not to think about.

“We see,” Tatiana Golikova said, “that, according to operational data, unfortunately, a little over a thousand of our citizens leave life every day (the word“ just ”was not the best choice here. A.K.). But the analysis that we are conducting suggests that these are, as a rule, citizens who are over 60 years old, citizens who suffer from chronic diseases and are unvaccinated.

“But” here, too, did not look very appropriate. Not so sorry for them, or what?

– And in conclusion, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I want to say that, despite the fact that we see some stabilization of the situation and a decrease in the growth rate of the incidence rate (is it not easier to say, as usual: “growth in growth”? – A.K.), and in six subjects – a decrease, nevertheless, we cannot confidently say that the situation has stabilized and the spread of the infection is decreasing … In this regard, I ask for your support and appropriate additional instructions to the regions, – here I had to shudder. anticipation of new days off, because the previous ten also began with a speech by Tatyana Golikova and with a request to the president – about the need to implement the measures that you instructed at the previous meeting with members of the government.

No, it seems to have worked.

Vladimir Putin asked to assess the situation with the supply of oxygen to the regions. Tatyana Golikova assessed her positively, and then made a reservation:

– I can’t say that everything is so perfect here in terms of the fact that there are no emergency situations. Unfortunately, there are emergency situations, but they are under constant control. And I want to say that our colleagues from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Health, and our colleagues from the law enforcement agencies who help us, work practically 24 hours a day. We are in touch with all constituent entities of the Russian Federation and ensure the uninterrupted operation of medical organizations … Sorry, intercepting, negotiating, but ensuring the work of these organizations. We do it continuously, 24 hours!

And, by the way, there is no doubt about this (this ten-day period was not so unworkable for someone).

True, on the other hand, if everything is being done, then it is not very clear why ask the president to remind the regions of the instructions that he has already given them.

Apparently, Mr. Putin was also interested:

– You just mentioned the regions. Do you need some kind of support in working with the regions?

– Of course, – Tatyana Golikova assured, – your support and your instructions are always of a higher level for the regions, in order to stimulate them to carry out the activities that are necessary in today’s situation!

That is, you still need to remind.

However, the Russian president did not comment on this request.

It is possible that once again not to reveal weaknesses in the system of governance by the regions, that is, by the country.

And then suddenly, it seemed to me, it finally became clear what had interested Vladimir Putin so much in Tatyana Golikova’s message at the Security Council meeting (or maybe even in private) that he asked her to report the same thing today.

– Tatyana Alekseevna, you spoke about the need to achieve a certain level of vaccination due to the fact that if we do not do this by a certain date, then we will be late with revaccination, and then many efforts that have been made so far can go down the drain, “the president turned to the deputy prime minister.” Explain, please! I want colleagues … and not only colleagues … so that our citizens hear this!

It seems that he himself first of all wanted to understand all this, at least from the second time.

– I will remind, – Tatiana Golikova gathered, – that today the level of herd immunity … The minimum that we must achieve … This is 80% of the adult population of the country, taking into account the vaccinated and recovered (this desirable level is gradually rising: it was 60%, and 70 …— A. K.).

Tatyana Golikova shared important considerations, at least for her:

– In order to achieve this indicator, we need to vaccinate about 22 million people now, and revaccinate another 9 million people …

In order for us to reach the level that I said – 80% … For this, all citizens of the Russian Federation, who today do not have a medical exemption from vaccination, must simply be vaccinated!

That is, she asked for the impossible.

Or about compulsory vaccination.

– You are kindly requested! – added Tatiana Golikova. – Because today we see, I repeat it again: severe cases of the disease, citizens who go to intensive care and, unfortunately, whose life has a fatal outcome, are not vaccinated. We kindly ask you to do this!

But it turned out that the numbers were already growing.

– I would also like to say, – continued the Deputy Prime Minister, – that our experts and foreign experts, with whom we cooperate and with whom we exchange information, say that 80% is not enough to ensure the protection of the population – an indicator is desirable have 90–95%!

To achieve this level, those citizens of the Russian Federation who have a medical qualification must also be vaccinated.

After all, for the 80% level, she just said herself, everyone should be grafted, except for those who have this withdrawal (which is still not very clear how to get it).

But that was not yet the most important thing.

– It is also important to understand, – added Tatiana Golikova, – that if the figures I mentioned – 22 million and 9 million – will not be achieved by us in the near future, in the next month, then we will lose the pace that we are gaining and we will have to go back to the revaccination circle, because the herd immunity indicators will not change due to the fact that revaccination is suitable for people who were vaccinated earlier.

Yes, not in vain, it seems that Vladimir Putin asked Tatyana Golikova to explain everything. On the other hand, it’s in vain. After all, after this explanation, everything was completely confused. Either those who have already been revaccinated should be revaccinated again – for the guy who was not vaccinated at all. Moreover, the honest ones will be constantly revaccinated, and the rest will not be vaccinated. Either all citizens of the Russian Federation are vaccinated, and then they will have to be revaccinated again. Either one or the other … And most likely, the third …

But it is clear that the main danger that lies in wait for us is in fact the same as always: to go in a circle and not catch up with ourselves.

Andrey Kolesnikov