Reynolds “trolls” Hemsworth, who didn’t get the role

Ryan Reynolds is known for his social media antics. He often lets go of taunts at colleagues and acquaintances. Even my mother is attracted to this. For example, last year, his mom, Temmie, called Hemsworth “the least favorite Australian” and “lousy jerk” and accused him of looking like “a bodybuilder and a platypus.”

Time passes, and the comic feud between Thor and Deadpool does not subside, reports EW. Recently Ryan Reynolds published a post on Instagram, in which he thanked his friends and colleagues who supported him on the set of the last film with his participation – “Free Guy”. The series of pictures included photos of Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski.

“This film is about friendship. And friendship in its simplest form is a manifestation of participation. Although I do not have photos of all the participants, I took photos of my friends who supported me, ”Reynolds wrote.

Hemsworth, whose photo was not in the post, wrote in the comments that he was not invited to shoot the film. To which Ryan replied that he himself was to blame.

“Evans said you were ‘not ready to shoot,'” retorted Reynolds, referring to the Captain America main character who played with Hemsworth in The Avengers.

It is worth noting that Hemsworth was indeed invited to shoot Free Boy, but he refused, citing lack of time.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana