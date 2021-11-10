Rihanna’s heeled boots – which models are the best to choose and how to wear them in fall 2021-uj

Rihanna loves high-heeled shoes. Everyone knows that. Moreover, it possesses superpower, thanks to which it can elegantly move on stiletto heels, even on the gratings in New York asphalt. In the summer, the singer almost never cheats on her sandals and shoes, and in the fall and winter – with high-heeled boots.

Riri’s favorite pair of shoes are the Fenty gold satin high-heeled boots, which she has worn on more than one occasion to events and city walks. And despite the fact that LVMH decided to close her Fenty brand back in February 2021, the singer continues to proudly wear the items she once invented.

Rihanna wore these boots with an orange mini dress and a long parka at one of the first Fenty events, then went to dinner in Los Angeles (complementing them with a combination of a white midi dress and a brown sheepskin coat), and a couple of weeks ago she walked in them across New York.

Rihanna, September 2021 Photo: Getty Images

We strongly recommend that you repeat the last image of the singer. Ankle-length wide-leg boots like this turn out to look great in tandem with chunky, 1980s-style rolled-up jeans. And if you prefer to wear heeled boots with mini skirts, then choose the higher options. Collected the best of those that are available for purchase right now.

Jimmy Choo, 99,500 rubles, tsum.ru

By Far, 59,750 rubles, tsum.ru

Paris Texas, 45 446 rubles, farfetch.com

Jimmy Choo (BoscoVesna), 45 600 rubles, bosco.ru

Bottega Veneta, 369,500 rubles, tsum.ru

Isabel Marant, 104,000 rubles, tsum.ru

Khaite, 160,500 rubles, tsum.ru

Saint Laurent, 113,000 rubles, tsum.ru

Casadei, 85950 rubles, tsum.ru