Ripple will launch a liquidity management service in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, LTC, BCH and ETC

Fintech company Ripple has announced the launch of the Ripple Liquidity Hub in 2022. Integrated with the On Demand Liquidity platform, the service will allow financial institutions to offer clients the trading and storage of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic.

Global #crypto liquidity is able to support massive payments at scale – it’s the lifeblood of crypto. Ripple Liquidity Hub will allow enterprises to source, trade, move and manage value from a variety of liquidity venues. Coming 2022.#RippleSwellhttps://t.co/wxenpTfCIH pic.twitter.com/sMUb1kDXZZ – Ripple (@Ripple) November 9, 2021

By intelligently routing Ripple Liquidity Hub orders via API will provide the best prices from cryptocurrency exchanges, OTC platforms and market makers. The product will eliminate the need to distribute funds among various intermediaries.

According to RippleNet general manager Ashish Birla, the service can be viewed as “an aggregator for liquidity providers and individual assets.”

In an interview with Decrypt, a top manager said that a group of custodian partners would provide storage of cryptocurrencies. In the future, Ripple is ready to take on this functionality, providing another direction of revenue generation.

The launch of the Ripple Liquidity Hub will respond to requests from members of the On Demand Liquidity system. The first client will be crypto ATM operator CoinMe.

In the future, the startup intends to expand its line of assets, including on NFT, and add staking, as well as crypto-saving accounts.

Recall, Justice of the Peace Sarah Netburn ordered Ripple to transfer SEC internal audio and video recordings. At the end of August, the fintech company agreed to this decision.

