Rivian’s IPO is the largest in the US since the debut of Facebook

One of the most anticipated IPOs of the year – electric vehicle maker Rivian from the US – went above the upper end of the range and became the largest in the US market in 2021. The company, which has barely begun to supply marketable products, is valued at the level of Ford.

Rivian’s initial public offering was valued at $ 78 per share. This is higher than the range revised last Friday (from $ 72 to $ 74) and even more so the initial one (from $ 57 to $ 62). The placement volume reached $ 11.9 billion – it became the largest in the US market in a fruitful year for market debuts in 2021, the largest since the Facebook placement in 2012 and the sixth in history, writes Bloomberg. The last investment round in January was estimated at $ 27.6 billion.

Rivian’s capitalization, including options, was $ 76.4 billion, which corresponds to such giants of the auto industry as Ford or GM. The company is still unprofitable due to large investments and has not even sent the first thousand electric vehicles to users. But unlike other startups, it has a long history, a firm order for 100,000 electric delivery trucks from Amazon and technical support from Ford, which, like the online retail giant, is a shareholder in Rivian. The Bell wrote about the company in detail on the eve of the IPO here.

The valuation of Rivian was raised by the trillionth capitalization of Tesla, with which it was directly compared by the banks – the organizers of the placement, writes The Wall Street Journal. She even outstripped the eminent competitor, starting mass production (judging by the test drives, very successful) of the R1V off-road pickup before Tesla launched its Cybertruck.

For investors, large IPOs of electromobility companies are an opportunity to enter a sector with undoubted growth prospects, although so far only Elon Musk’s company has reached large-scale production from Western startups. It is not surprising that such giants as Amazon, T. Rowe Price, Coatue Management, Franklin Templeton, Blackstone and Daniel Loeb’s Third Point will buy shares in Rivian at the IPO, Bloomberg notes. But in this case, small investors will be able to join them on the placement: 0.4% of the issued shares are reserved for them through SoFi online banking.