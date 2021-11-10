Russian gymnast was suspected of having an affair with DiCaprio after a photo in the Maldives – November 2, 2021

2012 Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics in the group all-around Karolina Sevastyanova was suspected of having an affair with the famous American actor Leonardo DiCaprio after a photo in the Maldives.

Sevastyanova posted photos from her vacation on Instagram, in which there is a man very similar to DiCaprio next to her.

“Paparazzi,” Carolina captioned the photo, accompanying the message with emoji laughing to tears.

Subscribers of Sevastyanova left a large number of comments under the photo, noting the similarity of the person in the photo with DiCaprio.

kseniya_oxygen: Leonardo, is that you?

However, most of Sevastyanova’s subscribers still guessed that the photo is not DiCaprio, but Carolina’s boyfriend, who in these pictures is really very similar to the famous actor. In fact, it looks like this:

Note that Sevastyanova is the former girlfriend of Washington hockey player Alexander Ovechkin. In July last year, she posted a joint photo with UFC star Conor McGregor: then her subscribers noted that the Russian woman would look good paired with an Irishman.