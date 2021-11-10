Ryan Reynolds Creates 40th Anniversary McDonald’s Sandwich Cocktail

Ryan Reynolds is known not only for his acting, but also for his sparkling sense of humor. We all followed his jokes on his beloved wife, but Hollywood talent decided to embody his abilities in the bar business. By his father’s day, he has already delighted subscribers with a refreshing cocktail called “Vasectomy”, And the black joke especially impressed the fans. Now Ryan is ready to present his new creation, timed to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the introduction of the sandwich. Yes, you heard right, this is a juicy McRib from McDonald’s, made with succulent pork flavored with barbecue sauce and pickles. According to the star, his drink, inspired by this sandwich, can be considered “hotter cousin of Bloody Mary“.

What are the ingredients?



So, if you want to try Ryan’s signature drink, then grab four simple ingredients: tomato juice, barbecue sauce, lemon, and Aviation’s American gin (by the way, Reynolls acquired the brand in 2018).

Cocktail preparation instructions

The first step is to add ice to a shaker, mix it with tomato juice, meat sauce and freshly squeezed lemon juice. At the very end, add a glass of gin and whisk the drink thoroughly. Reynolds advises supplementing it with a small gherkin strung on a toothpick. And then you can appreciate the slightly tangy and spicy taste of the cocktail.

