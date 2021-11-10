Ryan Reynolds noted that with three children every day is similar to the previous one.

The life of an actor with many children is not so different from his character in the movie “The Main Character”.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has released the movie “The Main Character”, in which every day his character is similar to the previous one (because he is a programmed bot in a computer game). In a new interview, the 44-year-old artist was asked what he would like to do if he had the same repetitive life as in the new picture.

“With three children, every day is just like the previous one. You get up, take your senior to school, feed the others, bring them from school, go to the gym. Wash – repeat, “the Wday edition quotes the star’s answer.

“They have wisdom and strength”: Ryan Reynolds called his wife and daughters his superheroesThey support the star father when his life goes crazy.

Recall that Ryan has been married to actress Blake Lively for almost nine years, they have three daughters, 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Ainez and 2-year-old Betty. In previous interviews, the man said that he and his wife were both from large families, so they themselves wanted a lot of children. And although it is quite difficult for a couple to combine parenting and work, the artists are happy to have three babies.

“I have three daughters growing up, and now I look at scripts from the point of view of how this or that story will respond to them. A new perspective gives new perspectives for creativity, and I am grateful to them, ”says Reynolds.

By the way, recently the actor happily announced that “The main character” will have a sequel.

