Ryan Reynolds said he will take a break from his acting career

Canadian and American actor Ryan Reynolds announced the end of filming for “A Christmas Carol”, in which he plays with Will Ferrell, and announced that he is taking a sabbatical from the actor. He published the information on his Instagram.

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made many of my dreams come true. Perfect time for a little sabbatical in the movies, Reynolds wrote.

He also added that he will miss every second of working with a talented group of artists and authors.

How long Reynolds’ break between filming will last is not specified. Meanwhile, the wife of the 44-year-old artist, Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”, “Age of Adaline”, “The Shoal”) left an ironic comment under his post.

“Michael Caine did it first,” Reynolds’s wife wrote, hinting at British actor Michael Caine’s recent message to retire at the age of 88. Kane himself subsequently denied his words on Twitter. writingthat he is not retired.

Ryan Reynolds is an American actor of Canadian descent. He starred in such films as “The Amityville Horror”, “The Proposal”, “King of the Parties”, played a cameo role in the TV series “Clinic”. One of the largest and most successful works of the actor took place in the comedy fantasy action movie Deadpool. The film and its sequel were a great success at the box office, and the performer of the leading role even received a nomination for a Golden Globe.

Since 2012, Reynolds has been married to actress Blake Lively, and the couple have three daughters.