Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga starred at the House of Gucci premiere in London

Almost all the stars chose outfits from the Gucci brand for the red carpet

The long-awaited film “House of Gucci” about the famous family and the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his own wife is finally released. And the whole cast gathered for the premiere of the picture in London. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and others walked the red carpet.

Together with Hayek, her husband, billionaire François-Henri Pinault, and his 21-year-old daughter from his first marriage, Matilda Pinault, with whom Salma has an excellent relationship, flew to London.



Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault and Matilda Pinault [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Irons, who played Rodolfo Gucci in the film [+–] Photo: Getty Images

For the premiere, the actress chose a luxurious gold dress from the Gucci fashion house. In the film, the 55-year-old actress played the role of a fortune teller and friend of Patricia Reggiani – Pina Auremma.

Jared Leto, who played the role of Paolo Gucci in the film, appeared in a blue velvet suit from the latest Gucci collection and complemented the image with a tiny heart-shaped handbag in rhinestones – the latest hit of this fashion house. By the way, the actor and singer decided to go all the way to create the image and painted up his nails.

Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Adam Driver apparently found the Gucci outfits too extravagant, so he opted for an elegant Burberry suit. In the film, he got the role of Maurizio Gucci, who eventually died at the hands of a hired killer, who was hired by his wife, enraged by the impending divorce.

Stars at the premiere of “House of Gucci” [+–]

But Lady Gaga, who played the role of Patricia Reggiani, a socialite and the most gorgeous woman of that time, tried to create a truly unforgettable image for the red carpet.

Lady Gaga in Gucci [+–] Photo: Getty Images

She wore a purple and purple dress from the newest Gucci Love Parade SS22 collection and complemented the look with mesh stockings and ankle boots on a very high platform. The make-up and hairstyle for her was created by star makeup artist Charlotte Tilberry.

And Lady Gaga chose jewelry from the jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. Including the most popular bracelets created by renowned designer Elsa Peretti. Now one such bracelet costs more than 25 thousand dollars.

Trailer for the movie “House of Gucci” [+–]

The plot of the film is based on the story of the relationship between Maurizio, the grandson of the founder of the fashion house Guccio Gucci, and his wife Patricia Reggiani. The couple had been married for 12 years, and a few years after the divorce, Patricia ordered the murder of her ex-husband. Patricia Reggiani was sentenced to 29 years in prison for the murder of her ex-husband. She was released early in 2016.

Interestingly, Angelina Jolie, Penelope Cruz and Margot Robbie were originally prophesied for the role of the “black widow”.