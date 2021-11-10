Salma Hayek, Lauren Sanchez, Miley Cyrus and others at the LACMA Art + Film gala

Such a number of celebrities have not gathered in one place for a long time

Los Angeles hosted the LACMA Art + Film Gala evening, which annually honors the figures of the world of cinema. And in 2021, Leonardo DiCaprio acted as its organizer and patron. By the way, he himself did not go out on the red carpet and did not pose for photographers, but all the others did. Writes about it LA Times.

The event took place within the walls of the Museum of Modern Art and brought together the full color of cinema and other celebrities.

Jeff Bezos attracted special attention with his new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who posed together with another star couple: Salma Hayek and her husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Also for the first time, Paris Hilton and her fiancé Carter Reum came to the reception together. And Benedict Cumberbatch, who rarely appears in public, came with his wife Sophie Hunter.



Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Alone, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish appeared on the LACMA Art + Film red carpet. And Billy chose one of the most revealing outfits of the evening for going out – in linen style. She decisively changed the image of a teenage girl to expensive and emphatically feminine outfits.



Miley Cyrus [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Also, Jared Leto came to the reception, who took a camera with him and photographed the photographers. He paid tribute to the sponsors of the event, the fashion house Gucci, and donned a suit from their new collection, adorned with feathers.



Jared Leto [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal [+–] Photo: Getty Images

And finally, star-studded brother and sister actors Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal appeared on the red carpet.

Lee Jong Jae star of the hit South Korean TV series Squid Game [+–] Photo: Getty Images

The reception was also attended by Lee Jong Jae, the star of the popular South Korean TV series Squid Game. Although the series has already ousted the TV saga “You” from the Netflix leaders, its actors, previously popular only in South Korea, are confidently conquering the whole world.