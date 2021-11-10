Salma Hayek, Lauren Sanchez, Miley Cyrus and others at the LACMA Art + Film gala

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
214

Such a number of celebrities have not gathered in one place for a long time

Los Angeles hosted the LACMA Art + Film Gala evening, which annually honors the figures of the world of cinema. And in 2021, Leonardo DiCaprio acted as its organizer and patron. By the way, he himself did not go out on the red carpet and did not pose for photographers, but all the others did. Writes about it LA Times.

The event took place within the walls of the Museum of Modern Art and brought together the full color of cinema and other celebrities.

Jeff Bezos attracted special attention with his new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who posed together with another star couple: Salma Hayek and her husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Photo: Getty Images

Also for the first time, Paris Hilton and her fiancé Carter Reum came to the reception together. And Benedict Cumberbatch, who rarely appears in public, came with his wife Sophie Hunter.

Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch

Photo: Getty Images

Paris Hilton, fiancé, Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Photo: Getty Images

Alone, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish appeared on the LACMA Art + Film red carpet. And Billy chose one of the most revealing outfits of the evening for going out – in linen style. She decisively changed the image of a teenage girl to expensive and emphatically feminine outfits.

Miley Cyrus, Balenciaga

Miley Cyrus

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish, dress

Billie Eilish

Photo: Getty Images

Also, Jared Leto came to the reception, who took a camera with him and photographed the photographers. He paid tribute to the sponsors of the event, the fashion house Gucci, and donned a suit from their new collection, adorned with feathers.

Jared Leto, actor

Jared Leto

Photo: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Photo: Getty Images

And finally, star-studded brother and sister actors Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal appeared on the red carpet.

Lee Jong Jae Squid Game

Lee Jong Jae star of the hit South Korean TV series Squid Game

Photo: Getty Images

The reception was also attended by Lee Jong Jae, the star of the popular South Korean TV series Squid Game. Although the series has already ousted the TV saga “You” from the Netflix leaders, its actors, previously popular only in South Korea, are confidently conquering the whole world.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here