Salma Hayek reveals how Harvey Weinstein mocked her while filming Frida

Actress Salma Hayek, best known for her films From Dusk Till Dawn and The Thugs, told The Guardian how controversial producer Harvey Weinstein mocked her during the filming of Frida.

The artist mentioned earlier that she was one of the many victims of Weinstein’s harassment. In 2017, she wrote a column for The New York Times, in which she admitted that the producer encouraged her to have sex.

“There is no way to shower with him. Not to let him watch me shower. Not that he gave me a massage. Not that his naked friend massage me. Not that he had oral sex with me. Not that I undress with another woman. No, no, no, no, no … And with each refusal, Harvey’s Machiavellian fury grew, “Hayek wrote.

Now the actress has decided to talk about psychological abuse and bullying. She noted that Weinstein “is not the only man who consoles himself with the thought that he can destroy women.”

Hayek said she was able to cope with the film producer’s bullying to some extent. In addition, he did not try to commit any violent acts against her, this happened, as she believes, because of her friendships with Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney. “I was also very strong,” added the actress.

“I felt okay [когда он травил меня]… Then I was shaken and depressed a little, but there was something caricature in all this. When he called me and yelled: “Why do you have a unibrow and a mustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly “- I thought:” But have you ever seen a photo of Frida Kahlo? “If the man played Cyrano de Bergerac, he would not have said:” What about the nose? ” …

The artist also explained that her own character saved her from physical abuse from Weinstein. “I didn’t just say no. I am a force to be reckoned with. He never saw me weak. It’s not that I’m not afraid, but you won’t see it. I can be almost intimidating in my calm strength, ”she said.

Hayek admitted that she did not know where the ability to hide her fear came from. “Perhaps because of the animals. I have many animals, and I know that it is very important that they do not feel fear, ”added the actress.

In her opinion, women always have to learn to be bold, including in Hollywood. There, as she noted, not only Weinstein treated her unacceptably – not only because of sexism, but also because of racism, which, according to the actress, “go hand in hand.”

“It happened systematically. But one of my strengths is that I hold no evil. I also believe that people can change … I am not interested in embarrassing anyone. I just want it to stop, ”Hayek said.

She added that, in particular, she was not taken on the role in “Indiana Jones”, because it allegedly “was not written for a Latina.” Also, once she did not pass the casting for the role of a Mexican – Hayek preferred an actress of European descent.

At the moment, Hayek is preparing for the premiere of the film “The Eternals”, in which she played a superheroine. The artist said she was especially happy to be able to work with director Chloe Zhao.

“I was in awe of her every second we spent together. Wow, I am working with a Chinese female director and there is a satisfaction in it that is even greater than the film itself – the opportunity to watch another woman, so brave, so smart, so inspiring, ”said Hayek.

The Eternals will premiere in Russia on November 8th. Only adult viewers will be able to watch the film on the territory of the country – due to the presence of an LGBT character in the film.