Salma Hayek summoned a medium to get rid of ghosts

Salma Hayek is faced with an unusual mystical problem: her daughter and the staff working in the London house of the actress believe that ghosts live there.

Salma Hayek discovered many ghosts in her mansion / Photo: Getty Images

The star shared this story in a new interview with TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres.

I have not seen ghosts, but the staff does not want to work there anymore, because the piano plays alone. And the light turns on and off by itself, doors and windows open and close, – Said Salma and joked that the employee who refused to stay in the house could be drunk when he witnessed the alleged paranormal phenomenon.

DeGeneres then turned to the actress’s 14-year-old daughter Valentina, who was also on the show, to confirm her mother’s words.

I really saw something – really ghosts a couple of times– answered the girl.

Salma Hayek appeared at the event with her daughter Valentina / Photo: Getty Images

Hayek noted that several other people also saw the creatures in the house, but her the husband stated that he did not believe these statements and thinks that this is complete nonsense. The actress decided to look for a specialist who could help her with spiritual cleansing at home.

Even if this is not true, at least we were able to psychologically convince ourselves that everything is fine, – explained Salma.

When a medium visited her house, it really was saw ghosts in the dwelling.

He began to enter the rooms and say: “Yes, there is an old woman and a child here.” Everyone worried even more. He found 10 or 20 spirits– shared Hayek.

Guest medium could not banish all the ghosts from the house – one of them insisted on staying in the actress’s daughter’s room due to the fact that he has lived there much longer than the girl.

