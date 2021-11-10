Save Africa: Prince Harry and Leonardo DiCaprio team up to prevent oil drilling

Leonardo DiCaprio, Forest Whitaker, Djimon Hones and Prince Harry are a Fantastic Four whose mission is to prevent the destruction of the Okavango River Basin in southwestern Africa. It is known that DiCaprio has special feelings for this part of the world, once the actor has already joined the campaign to support the oldest nature reserve in Africa. Leonardo contributed to the creation of a new foundation to support Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Now DiCaprio, Whitaker, Hounsou and Prince Harry have called for an immediate suspension of oil and gas drilling in the Okavango Basin. Let’s figure out what’s the matter.

The Okavango River Basin originates in Angola, flows a short stretch of route through Namibia, and finally arrives at Botswana. The river itself is unique: descending from the highlands of Angola, the Okavango spreads over a large and flat plain. Without the lack of alternation of heights and plains, the speed of the current begins to slow down, and the river cannot punch its way. In addition, the Okavango passes through the center of Africa, where the Garden of Eden is located, which only blooms thanks to its waters. But the most important fact is that the river basin has seven river systems, which provide water for almost 1 million people, as well as a population of wild animals. Okavango is now under threat. The construction of dams in Angola and a water pipeline in Namibia is inevitable, and as a result, the water in the delta will become much less, which will finally destroy the natural balance in the ecosystem. At present, the Okavango Delta is the largest internal delta of the planet, which has no flow into the world ocean, passes in the northwest of the Kalahari Desert, winding through the labyrinths of canals, the river loses about 95% of its moisture during evaporation.

Aerial view of the Okavango Delta in northern Botswana

The Okavango Delta has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, the Canadian oil and gas company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrika) did not stop this, and they began drilling oil wells in the river basin. It is known that work started at the end of 2020, immediately after the project received a license for exploration drilling. It turned out that 13,200 square miles were allocated for drilling, which could lead to irreversible destruction of the ecosystem. That is why Prince Harry turned to Namibian eco-activist Reinhold Mangund for advice. After conducting the research, Mangund and Sussex warned the company about “irreversible destruction»Due to oil drilling.

“We believe that this will lead to the plundering of the ecosystem in search of potential profits. Some things in life are better left untouched so that they continue to fulfill their purpose as a natural good, “said Harry.

Prince harry

The Duke of Sussex cited a recent pipeline leak off the coast of California as evidence. This seemingly non-global problem leaves more than 140,000 gallons of oil in the Pacific Ocean. As a result of the same problem, a fire broke out in the Gulf of Mexico in July.

“There is no way to fix the damage from such mistakes. Drilling is an outdated method with disastrous consequences, ”concluded the prince. Sussex understands perfectly well that nature suffers because of greedy and greedy people who will always lack money. But how will green bills help them when the consequences of such a far from environmentally friendly business become irreversible? “The risk of drilling will always outweigh the estimated capital“Harry said seriously.

As a child, the Duke of Sussex often visited Africa, and once even called the continent his “second home“. Harry is known to be the patron saint of African wildlife sanctuaries as well as the president of the Botswana Rhino Foundation. Sussex, along with Prince Seizo of Lesotho, founded a charitable organization that was created to support people facing HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi. It is noteworthy that in 2016 Harry visited Botswana with Meghan Markle. “I managed to convince her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped under the stars. We spent five whole days with her, it was absolutely fantastic“, – the prince shared his memories. It was in Botswana that Harry and Meghan realized that they really mattered to each other.

The Duke of Sussex was also supported by Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor shared a video where he asked the public to sign a petition and launch hashtags to end oil drilling in Africa.

“Let us support the inhabitants of the Okavango River Basin, whose survival depends on the state of the watershed. ReconAfrica is poised to pollute farms and destroy beautiful landscape – one that benefits all life on Earth – forever. Join us by signing an open letter from the link in the bio. Together we can #SaveTheOkavango“, – wrote DiCaprio.

