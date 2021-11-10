Scarlett Johansson sues Disney – Emma Stone and Emily Blunt may follow suit

A new conflict erupted in Hollywood: Scarlett Johansson sued the legendary Disney studio. The bone of contention was the new film “Black Widow”, in which the actress played the main role. According to the star, she lost about $ 50 million in royalties due to the fact that the picture was simultaneously released both in cinemas and on the Disney + streaming platform. Her fee, in turn, depends on the box office. The actress and her attorney believe Disney deliberately released the movie earlier than planned in order to pay her less. The lawsuit also notes that the annual awards of the head of the Disney leadership are related to the results of the work of Disney +, which could also influence the decision.
As it turned out, other actresses are already thinking about following the example of a colleague in the shop. Emma Stone and Emily Blunt, who starred in recent Disney releases Cruella and Jungle Cruise, also believe the studio’s actions have received less royalties than they could have. Also, according to reports of anonymous sources, many colleagues in the shop have already informally supported Johansson in her fight against the movie giant. Stone and Blunt, in turn, assess the magnitude of the lost profits and ponder what to do next.