Scarlett Johansson sues Disney – Emma Stone and Emily Blunt may follow suit

A new conflict erupted in Hollywood: Scarlett Johansson sued the legendary Disney studio. The bone of contention was the new film “Black Widow”, in which the actress played the main role. According to the star, she lost about $ 50 million in royalties due to the fact that the picture was simultaneously released both in cinemas and on the Disney + streaming platform. Her fee, in turn, depends on the box office. The actress and her attorney believe Disney deliberately released the movie earlier than planned in order to pay her less. The lawsuit also notes that the annual awards of the head of the Disney leadership are related to the results of the work of Disney +, which could also influence the decision.