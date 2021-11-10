https://ria.ru/20211110/klimat-1758455506.html

Scientists have warned about the disappearance of some states

Global climate change could lead to the destruction of a number of small Pacific island states, storms and floods in Southeast Asia, as well as … RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

GENEVA, November 10 – RIA Novosti, Elizaveta Isakova. Global climate change could lead to the destruction of a number of small Pacific island states, storms and floods in Southeast Asia, and fires in Australia will become regular, and the tropical glacier remaining between the Himalayas and the Andes will disappear within five years, according to a new report. World Meteorological Organization (WMO), published Wednesday, WMO experts estimate that sea and ocean surface temperatures in the Southwest Pacific are increasing more than three times faster than the global average, and sea heat waves are causing the once vibrant coral to bleach. reefs and threaten vital ecosystems on which the region depends. WMO warns that if global temperatures rise two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, there is a risk that 90 percent of the coral reefs in the Coral Triangle and Great Barrier Reef could be severely affected. degradation. Warming, deoxygenation and ocean acidification are also altering the circulation patterns and chemistry of the oceans, which in turn affects fish and plankton migration. This could have critical implications for a number of small islands in the Pacific, where coastal fishing is the main activity that provides food, well-being, culture and employment. From 1990 to 2018, total fish production has already declined by 75% in Vanuatu, 23% in Tonga and 15% in New Caledonia. In addition, with a constant rise in temperature over the next five years, the Mount Jaya glacier could completely disappear, as well. known as the Carstens pyramid, in Papua New Guinea. It is the last tropical glacier to remain between the Himalayas and the Andes. The State of the Climate in the Southwest Pacific 2020 provides an overview of climate indicators such as temperature, sea level rise, ocean warming and acidification, extreme weather conditions, and also risks and impacts on the economy, society and the environment. It assesses the climate in Southeast Asia, including Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Oceania, including Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. This is the first WMO report for the region.

