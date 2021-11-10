Second generation Suzuki Celerio hatchback presented – Auto Review

The first generation Suzuki Celerio small hatchback was originally sold in Europe, India and Southeast Asia, but more recently this model has been removed from the European market. So the Celerio of the second generation was designed without looking back at the Old World, and the joint venture Maruti Suzuki took the leading role. The premiere of the car took place today in India.

The hatchback has moved to a new optimized Heartect platform that underpins the existing Swift, Ignis and Wagon R models. Although structurally it is still simple: semi-independent rear suspension, drum rear brakes. And the unification with the five-door Wagon R can be seen with the naked eye: the cars have the same door handles, mirrors and some interior elements.

The new Celerio is noticeably larger than the old one: the length has grown immediately by 95 mm (up to 3695 mm), the width – by 55 mm (up to 1655 mm), the height – by 15 mm (up to 1555 mm). The wheelbase is extended by 10 mm (up to 2435 mm), and the ground clearance has been increased from 165 to 170 mm. In addition to 14-inch wheels, 15-inch wheels are now offered, but only in the most expensive versions. The glazing area is increased, the volume of the trunk is 313 liters. At the same time, the hatchback became the heaviest by only 15 kg, and now the basic version weighs 800 kg in curb condition.

The salon has become more spacious, but the main achievement is that in the second generation the Celerio finally has a media system instead of a conventional radio. The device has a seven-inch screen and voice control. Already “in the base” there are two airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors, but no other safety equipment is provided. Options include air conditioning, an engine start button and a keyless entry system. The power window buttons are located on the front panel.

Under the hood there is an upgraded three-cylinder K10C engine of the Dual-Jet series with a volume of 1.0 liters. It has a standard start-stop system, but power has dropped from 68 to 66 hp, and torque has dropped from 90 to 89 Nm. The gearboxes are the same – a five-speed “mechanics” and its robotic version with one clutch, although the old Celerio has a CVT for the Thai market. However, all versions with a “robot” now have a hold-up system.

In India, the second generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchbacks are already available for order. The starting price has grown slightly ($ 6,700), but the top version has risen in price from $ 8,500 to $ 9300 due to new options. Southeast Asian versions will be available later.